NFL Hot or Not: Giants and Browns inspire, Gregg Williams gets fired

1) From the FBI's website:

"Before 1934, "G-Man" was underworld slang for any and all government agents. In fact, the detectives in J. Edgar Hoover's Bureau of Investigation were so little known that they were often confused with Secret Service or Prohibition Bureau agents. By 1935, though, only one kind of Government employee was known by that name, the Special Agents of the FBI."

The New York Football Giants came to us in 1925, guided by ex-Navy coach Bob Folwell and headlined by the high-profile signing of 38-year-old Jim Thorpe. The fledgling team floundered out of the gate, dropping their NFL opener to the Providence Steam Roller before back-to-back tumbles against the Frankford Yellow Jackets. New York's first glory came with a 19-0 stamping of the Cleveland Bulldogs, giving way to seven wins over their next eight outings -- including a 23-0 whipping of the baffled Dayton Triangles -- for an 8-4 final mark.

It's unclear if those Giants were known about town as the G-Men, but I'd imagine few drew a parallel between Gotham's newbie football club and Hoover's cadre of heavies. Most of us link the G-Men nickname with the booming voice of ESPN's Chris Berman announcing the "GGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGGG MEN!"

Dipping further into the wormhole, the team was also tagged the "Jints" by local scribes, with longtime New York Post columnist Phil Mushnick suggesting that: Jints, I reckon, was the creation of a headline writer who years ago mimicked the accents of New Yorkers in squeeze-pronouncing, "Giants" while distinguishing the baseball N.Y. Giants from the football ones. If one were to say Giants quickly and with a local accent, two syllables become one, thus we get "Jynts," which rhymes with "pints." But through the years, "Jynts" has come to be spoken as Jints, which rhymes with "mints." And that, I'm almost positive, is wrong, or at least not what was originally intended.

Back to our drifting story: Ninety-five years after Jim Thorpe's Giants were a thing, the overlooked G-Men of 2020 are morphing into something unusual. A danger on the horizon under first-year coach Joe Judge, who dragged his team across the land into Seattle to drop a 17-12 bag of bricks on the Seahawks.

It's anyone's guess who wins the putrid NFC East, but I can't fight the feeling I've developed for this stout Giants defense. Star-on-the-rise coordinator Patrick Graham flipped the switch on Sunday, unleashing a revived Leonard Williams for 2.5 sacks while confusing Seattle passer Russell Wilson into a low-octane performance. One of the game's most reliable pre-snap processors and escape artists, Wilson seemed without answers against a Giants front that forced him into off-target throws amid wave after wave of disguised coverages and zone looks. Applying pressure on Wilson is one thing, but getting to him was the difference on Sunday, with the Jints dropping the aerial wizard for losses of 5, 8, 8, 11 and 15 yards.

Four of those sacks either came on third down or buried the 'Hawks in a hole they wouldn't dig out of. New York's final takedown, an 8-yard pummeling by Williams with 48 seconds left, forced the Seahawks into a desperation heave on fourth-and-18. The pass to a scrum of players was knocked down by free-agent pickup James Bradberry to cap a result few humans saw coming.