NFL Hot or Not: Mike Tomlin's Steelers were hiding in plain sight

1) Four months ago, the Steelers were just another Chiefs-chasing roster in the AFC.

Pittsburgh's future was dipped in unknowns over Ben Roethlisberger returning to us post-elbow surgery at the tender age of 38. Concerns amplified when said quarterback released a stay-at-home-during-Corona video in March that revealed a Bigger Ben sporting the beard of a woodsy ascetic and the hair of Ted Kaczynski.

Alarms were not quelled when Jay Glazer of FOX Sports warned us not to "put the words fitness and Ben Roethlisberger together, they are allergic to each other. There is no fitness in Ben Roethlisberger. His idea of a great offseason workout program is doing one yoga session, playing golf and drinking some beer."

Turns out, Big Ben was working with a trainer the entire time. Turns out, we all resembled raging, psychotic junk during the early days of a pandemic. I have yet to bounce back, but Roethlisberger has, guiding his Steelers to a 7-0 start that reached a tipping point with Sunday's 28-24 topping of the Ravens.

It was a game Pittsburgh survived. A typically rigid Steelers defense allowed 265 yards on the ground, but also generated the team's only points of the first half with a 33-yard pick-six by Robert Spillane.

It was Steelers coach Mike Tomlin who last week offered no clues on stopping Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, telling scribes: "I wish I had an answer to that ... I wish the National Football League had an answer to that."

The Steelers do house an answer. They just aren't sharing it after coaxing a frustrated Jackson into a pair of interceptions and two lost fumbles. Consider that seven of Lamar's 15 giveaways since 2019 have come in two contests against the Steelers. Five of his 10 picks have been taken away by a berserker Pittsburgh unit that came into the game determined to mute Baltimore's most lethal weapon.

Jackson was kept to a modest (in his world) 65 yards on terra firma amid questions over the passing scheme. After Marquise "Hollywood" Brown was held to one catch for 3 yards (though it was a touchdown), the agitated wideout tweeted (and then deleted) a hot-take complaint asking: "[W]hat's the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!)"