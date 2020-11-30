Around the NFL

Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp's message to fans: 'I will do everything I can' to bring you a winner

Published: Nov 29, 2020 at 10:43 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

It's been a turbulent last few days for the Detroit Lions amid a disappointing season.

In the aftermath of a Thanksgiving loss to the Houston Texans and the subsequent sacking of head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Saturday, Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp issued a statement Sunday evening to Detroit fans that she will do what it takes to bring a winning product to them.

"To our loyal fans, we know this has been a challenging year for everyone," the statement began. "Not having our fans around to support our team has been difficult for all of us. Football this season has looked, and felt, different, but it doesn't change the fact that we play for you. As I said in my opening press conference, I will do everything I can to put a winning team on the field for our fans and the City of Detroit."

Hamp took over leadership of the franchise following her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, stepping down in June. When Ford and the Lions elected to retain Patricia and Quinn after a three-win 2019 season, it was made clear that the Lions had to be a playoff contender in 2020.

Hamp's decision Saturday and her statement Sunday reinforce that conviction.

Following a pair of lopsided losses and four defeats over the last five games, it was getting clearer that a currently 4-7 Lions team has fallen from playoff contention and Hamp moved Detroit in a different direction.

With Week 12 carrying on Sunday, Hamp gave the Lions fanbase a reminder that though this season may not be leading to the postseason, she's endeavoring to do all she can to get Detroit back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Related Content

news

Vic Fangio 'disappointed' in Broncos QBs for not following COVID rules

Broncos coach Vic Fangio came away from Sunday's blowout loss to the Saints greatly disappointed -- not in his team's effort or that of makeshift QB Kendall Hinton. His displeasure was aimed toward three Broncos whose day job it is to man the most important position in sports.
news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan 'disappointed' by Santa Clara COVID-19 restrictions 

The San Francisco 49ers currently have to find a new place to practice and player following recent COVID-19 restrictions made by Santa Clara County (Calif.). Head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed his displeasure with the nature of the ruling Sunday.
news

Jaguars fire GM Dave Caldwell following Week 12 loss to Browns

Dave Caldwell's time in Jacksonville has come to an end. The Jaguars fired their longtime GM following Week 12's loss to the Browns.
news

Week 12: What we learned from Sunday's games

The Titans walloped the Cots for the top spot in the AFC South, the Falcons and Patriots pulled off surprising wins and the Bills fended off the Chargers to start off Sunday.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) exits in third quarter vs. Bengals, does not return

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones exited Sunday's game vs. the Bengals after sustaining a hamstring injury in the second half.
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 12 games

Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ruled out against the Jaguars after suffering a shoulder injury on the first play from scrimmage. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Browns' Callie Brownson first woman to work as position coach in NFL history

Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson will make history Sunday afternoon. Brownson will become the first woman to coach an NFL position group during a regular-season game, serving as an interim tight ends coach for Cleveland.
news

Saints fined $500K, docked draft pick, Patriots fined $350K for COVID-19 protocol violations

The NFL continued this week to issue out financial and competitive discipline to teams violating its COVID-19 protocols. New England and New Orleans were each fined, while the Saints lost a seventh-round pick.
news

Injury roundup: Falcons' Julio Jones not expected to play against Raiders

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) is not expected to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. However, teammate Hayden Hurst (ankle) should be good to go.
news

49ers working on relocating games, practice after new COVID-19 order bans all recreational activities

A regional declaration stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the San Francisco 49ers to make adjustments.
news

Broncos to face Saints without QB Drew Lock, both backups after all were deemed high-risk contacts

Broncos quarterbacks ﻿Drew Lock﻿, ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ and ﻿Blake Bortles﻿ are not allowed to play in Week 12, NFL Network's James Palmer reported, per an informed source.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL