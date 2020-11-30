Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp's message to fans: 'I will do everything I can' to bring you a winner

It's been a turbulent last few days for the Detroit Lions amid a disappointing season.

In the aftermath of a Thanksgiving loss to the Houston Texans and the subsequent sacking of head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Saturday, Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp issued a statement Sunday evening to Detroit fans that she will do what it takes to bring a winning product to them.

"To our loyal fans, we know this has been a challenging year for everyone," the statement began. "Not having our fans around to support our team has been difficult for all of us. Football this season has looked, and felt, different, but it doesn't change the fact that we play for you. As I said in my opening press conference, I will do everything I can to put a winning team on the field for our fans and the City of Detroit."

Hamp took over leadership of the franchise following her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, stepping down in June. When Ford and the Lions elected to retain Patricia and Quinn after a three-win 2019 season, it was made clear that the Lions had to be a playoff contender in 2020.

Hamp's decision Saturday and her statement Sunday reinforce that conviction.

Following a pair of lopsided losses and four defeats over the last five games, it was getting clearer that a currently 4-7 Lions team has fallen from playoff contention and Hamp moved Detroit in a different direction.