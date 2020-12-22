Dwayne Haskins apologizes after posts show Washington QB maskless at club

The Washington Football Team is aware of social media posts which showed quarterback Dwayne Haskins partying maskless at a gentleman's club while surrounded by partygoers following Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Washington has been in contact with the league about the matter and is handling the situation internally, Pelissero added.

Haskins, who started Sunday's game in place of an injured Alex Smith, issued a public apology on Twitter shortly after the news came to light Tuesday.

"I want to publicly apologize for my actions this past Sunday," Haskins said. "I spoke with Coach [Ron] Rivera yesterday and took full accountability for putting the team at risk. It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action.

"I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what's best for the team moving forward."

Washington has no plans to release Haskins, who was fined for a previous COVID-19 protocol violation, per Pelissero. According to the league's protocol, entering a nightclub without personal protective equipment is considered "high-risk COVID-19 conduct," which is punishable by a maximum fine of one week's salary or a suspension of up to four games.

It remains to be seen how this will affect Haskins' status for Washington's Week 16 game against Carolina. Washington is hoping to have Smith (calf strain) practice in some capacity during the week, and might need him more than was previously thought after this Haskins development. Smith hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game and is considered day-to-day, per Pelissero.