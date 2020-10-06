NFL Hot or Not: Cel-e-brate good times, Browns fans!

The sensation is surreal.

After so many lost autumns, Browns fans of a certain age are still pondering what they witnessed in Sunday's 49-38 explosion -- and near implosion -- against the Dallas Cowboys.

Count me among the contemplatives. I knit myself to the Browns way back in 1986, allowing Cleveland's anti-adventures on the gridiron to ruin a thousand weekends since.

Sunday felt close to decimation, too, with Dallas turning a 41-14 deficit into a 41-38 nail-biter. I could already see the headlines and hear the Monday morning talking heads undressing a Browns team responsible for one of the league's more devastating collapse jobs.

Just another way to play the fool. Like so many times before.

As the Browns took over with 3:37 on the clock -- endless time for the Cowboys to continue their comeback -- the cynic within wondered where this would rank among previous embarrassments.

Would it supersede the September Sunday in 2003, at a family wedding, when I convinced a flock of aunts, uncles and cousins to come see what I described as an "upstart Browns squad" under the watch of Butch Davis? My analysis was questioned minutes into a bludgeoning by the Ravens that saw an agitated Jamal Lewis blast Cleveland for an NFL-record 295 yards on the ground.

Or would it feel closer to a moment later that fall, in which I watched those same fading Browns crushed to bits by Kansas City before delving into my own personal nightmare?

After [the 41-20] hammering by the Chiefs, I wandered to a nearby restaurant in a foul mood. The place doubled as a Bills bar, and I soon found myself in the corner of the room monitoring a tight tilt between Buffalo and Dallas. A particularly mouthy Bills fan was nestled at the bar, boasting about his 4-4 squad inevitably laying siege to the AFC playoff race. The Buffalo faithful quickly irritated my senses, chanting team poems and songs in unison at every first down. This was the Drew Bledsoe-led outfit that opened the year by shocking the Patriots 31-0, but subsequent weeks had revealed them to be a half-baked cadre destined for the scrap heap. "Bills are half-baked!" I shouted to the room, eliciting curious, annoyed looks. "You're wasting your time! Bills are a fraud!"

"How about keeping it down, pal?" the Buffalo fan at the bar hissed appropriately.

"Who's your team, ace?" a weathered woman in a Thurman Thomas jersey asked loudly.

"Cleveland Browns."

"You're a joke," the guy at the bar chuckled, eliciting laughs from around the room.

I didn't say another word -- I was outnumbered and now reviled -- but I sat there until the final whistle of that 10-6 Cowboys win, believing I had accomplished something valuable in this completely dim barroom joust.

When you follow a loser, you pay the price. Browns fans have been giggled at for decades while wandering around in Bernie Kosar jerseys. Hoping for a ray of sunshine but expecting a power outage. At some point, it chips away at one's dignity -- and the ability to hope.