NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 17

Nick Mullens has thrown for 714 yards and four touchdowns in his two starts for the Vikings. Turnovers have limited him to 17 and 16.5 fantasy points in those games. Still, if he starts, the production is too good to ignore in two-QB leagues. Especially considering Minnesota is playing the Packers, who were just lit up by the Panthers. Mason Rudolph, who scored 20 points last week, is in play against the Seahawks, given that he's on track to start in place of Kenny Pickett. Tyrod Taylor can add valuable points with his legs. He also can and will take some shots downfield and likely will have to put up points if he is to keep up with the red-hot Rams offense. Los Angeles has allowed the fifth-most fantasy PPG to QBs this season. Will Levis, if he suits up, would be a fallback option against the Texans, who get lit up through the air weekly.