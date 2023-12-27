NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 17

I won’t lie, I considered going with the Ravens defense here against Miami. But after what they did to Brock Purdy and the 49ers, I think they remain in play against a banged-up Dolphins squad. So I'm pivoting to the Eagles, who managed to score fewer than five fantasy points against the Giants last week. Since Week 8, Philly’s D/ST has topped double digits once and its high mark is 10. The Eagles have scored four fantasy points or fewer in four of their last five games. The floor is very low and there has not been much upside. I would avoid what appears to be a trap here.