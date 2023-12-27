NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 17

The Lions running backs continue to show they can co-exist. Last week, they each had 19 touches and scored at least one touchdown. Gibbs scored two and was more used in the passing game, so he finished with 24 fantasy points. It was his fourth time since Week 10 with more than 21 points. He has reached double figures in all but one game in that stretch. Montgomery has less upside, but he has reached double figures in every game since Week 10. The Cowboys present a tough matchup -- but the same could be said for this duo, aptly nicknamed “Rhythm & Blues.” Gibbs has reached must-start status, and Montgomery is as safe as they come.