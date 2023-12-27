NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 17

Last week, I had Isaiah Likely as a start option in what I thought would be a high-scoring battle between the Ravens and 49ers. Well, one of those teams delivered on that premise (and it wasn’t the Niners). Likely had a floor game, catching three of four targets for 56 yards. But in four games without Mark Andrews, he has scored at least eight fantasy points in every game and topped 18 twice. That’s two (solid) floor games and two ceiling games. This week could once again be a potential high-scoring matchup, if the Dolphins show up against the tough Ravens defense. Either way, Likely has been too productive not to play him.