NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 17

Jason Sanders either punched your ticket to or booted you from the championship game last week. He’s a playoff hero to some or the reason kickers should be banned from fantasy to others, depending on which side you were on. In Miami's win over Dallas, Sanders finished with a season-high 22 fantasy points as the Dolphins were able to move the ball before stalling out in the red zone. That could be the case again this week against the Ravens. Keep riding with Sanders.