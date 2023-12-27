NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 17

You have lineup questions, we have lineup answers -- at least we hope so. Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is here to help fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. And you know what is a good move? Starting Christian McCaffrey. But that's too obvious, so you won't see such simple analysis here. Instead, we're exploring more debatable situations. And if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out the latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Brandon Aubrey has not been his usual self in the fantasy playoffs, but that’s more been a product of limited opportunities. He still has not missed a field goal this season. This week, the Cowboys are back at home, where they have had more success moving the ball. He remains a must-start option in what figures to be a high-scoring game.
Jason Sanders either punched your ticket to or booted you from the championship game last week. He’s a playoff hero to some or the reason kickers should be banned from fantasy to others, depending on which side you were on. In Miami's win over Dallas, Sanders finished with a season-high 22 fantasy points as the Dolphins were able to move the ball before stalling out in the red zone. That could be the case again this week against the Ravens. Keep riding with Sanders.
Cairo Santos has logged nine or more fantasy points in five of his last six games. He has been extremely reliable and has scored as many as 16 fantasy points in a given week, so he brings upside as well. This week, the Falcons pose a matchup where the Bears can move the ball and set Santos up for field-goal opportunities. That’s a recipe for kicker success. He remains in play.
The Chargers and Cameron Dicker made one of the best Pro Bowl promotional videos I’ve ever seen. Then he went out and dropped 18 fantasy points against the Bills in the fantasy football semifinals. His offense was able to move the ball but repeatedly failed to punch it in to the end zone -- which was great for Dicker managers. That could be the case again this week against the Broncos. Add in that thin Denver air and Dicker the Kicker is a great option.
Sit 'Em
There once was a time when Tyler Bass was a weekly starter in fantasy football, but he has put up eight or fewer fantasy points in three straight games and nine of his last 11. His team tends to score a lot of touchdowns, so he doesn’t get the field-goal opportunities needed in fantasy. The floor has been too low to trust in championship week.
It’s been an up-and-down fantasy season for Brandon McManus. Unfortunately, it’s mostly been down as of late. He has scored just four fantasy points in his last three games combined and has 11 fantasy points total in the last month. The floor is just too low to trust. Go in another direction this week.
A big performance by a kicker can completely flip a week. Take it from someone who faced Jason Sanders last week. Greg Joseph just does not bring that upside, as his best game all year is 12 fantasy points. He’s reached double digits just three times this season.
Eddy Piñeiro is a very reliable real-life kicker, but that doesn’t translate into fantasy points. Kickers can only score when their teams set them up to do so, and the Panthers don’t tend to do so very often. Even last week, when they scored 30 points, Piñeiro finished with six fantasy points. Don’t put your championship trust in the Panthers.