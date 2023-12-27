NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 17

This selection could be viewed as spicy ... or a week late, depending on whom you ask. I started Diggs over Amari Cooper last week and it cost me a spot in the Fantasy Live league championship. (Take it home, Kimmi!) Diggs finished with just 7.9 fantasy points and has averaged just 9.3 fantasy PPG since Week 10. Josh Allen underthrew him on what could have been a long touchdown, but otherwise, most of his targets have been disappointingly close to the line of scrimmage. This is a third straight year where Diggs has faded in the month of December. Now he faces the Patriots, who are in the bottom third of the league in fantasy PPG allowed to receivers. Diggs does have a history of success against the Pats, so I wouldn’t sit him for just anyone, but if you have another strong option -- like, say, Amari Cooper -- take it.