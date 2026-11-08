NFL experts' Week 9 takeaways: Are Rams back? Commanders make another baffling decision

Each Sunday, three of The Athletic's NFL writers react to the biggest news, plays and performances from the day's games.

We're just about halfway through the regular season and it doesn't feel like any team has separated itself as the clear-cut Super Bowl favorite. That team was supposed to be the Los Angeles Rams, who were seen as a super team back in the preseason, but they'e battling just to make the playoffs. They've started to right the ship with three straight wins, including a 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The Rams still have plenty of work to do, but it's easier to work on problems when you're winning games.

The Commanders aren't so fortunate. You'd think after a couple of high-profile blunders around game-management, Dan Quinn's team would have fixed those issues. But there Jayden Daniels was on Sunday with three seconds left and 31 yards to the end zone throwing well short of the goal line to end the game. It's fair to wonder how much longer this can go on for Quinn.

In less chaotic action, the Cincinnati Bengals put on an offensive clinic and torched the Atlanta Falcons defense early Sunday in Madrid. Joe Burrow and the receiver tandem of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins seem better than ever and will be tough to stop in the AFC.

NFL writers Mike Jones, Ted Nguyen and Dan Pompei share their thoughts on the fallout from Week 9.

The Rams have won three straight games and are above .500 for the first time this season. Are they starting to look like contenders or just beating bad teams?

Jones: The Rams have definitely beaten three bad teams, and Sunday's outcome was closer than it should have been. I'm not going to declare them contenders yet, because something seems off with Matthew Stafford, and contenders do better than 3-for-14 on third downs against bad defenses, and take better care of the football. The Rams still have time to work on their offensive glitches, and Myles Garrett's return is a welcomed development for their defense. Hope does remain alive for L.A., but Sean McVay's squad has plenty of work to do during the second half of the season.

Nguyen: They hit a soft part of their schedule that they absolutely had to sweep and they took care of business. The Raiders and Commanders with Jayden Daniels aren't terrible though. Their offense is missing key pieces with Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson out, so they've shortened the playbook winning games ugly, which is the right formula. They're running the ball well and the defense looks more like we expected with Garrett back in the lineup. They need to beat the Arizona Cardinals in their rematch next week. Stafford still doesn't quite look like himself. The ceiling of this team will depend on how much closer he can look like the player that won the MVP last year.

Pompei: The Rams are back. It's true they have taken advantage of a soft stretch of schedule, and maybe they wouldn't be getting many style points if they were figure skating, but this is the NFL and they are doing what they need to do to win games. The spectacular return of Garrett bodes very well for a defense that has not played up to expectations. This remains one of the league's most gifted teams, and the Rams may have benefitted from their early stumbles by figuring out how to work around their deficiencies. The Rams are set up for a strong finish.

Speaking of the Rams-Commanders game, Washington made another baffling late-game decision, this time throwing the ball well short of the end-zone on the final play. What's going on in D.C.?

Jones: It's just more of the same for Washington. An apparent lack of urgency and situational awareness from players, and questionable decision-making from coaches. David Blough, their 31-year-old rookie offensive coordinator, who has only two previous seasons worth of experience as an assistant position coach, continues to go through growing pains as a play-caller. Quinn is a defensive-minded head coach, but he can still provide better direction in those late-game situations with time running out. He's coached long enough to know what his team needs to do to win. There's just no excuse for the mistakes being made, so it's just a matter of time before Washington hits the reset button, again.