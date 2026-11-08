Mike Tirico to miss Bears-Buccaneers SNF broadcast with health issue

NBC lead play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico will miss Week 9's "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the host Chicago Bears and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a health issue, he announced Sunday.

Noah Eagle will replace Tirico on the broadcast alongside Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. Tirico said he plans to return to next week's SNF broadcast between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bears-Bucs matchup was shaping up to be Tirico's 300th NFL broadcast. His journey began 20 years ago as part of the "Monday Night Football" booth. Tirico, 59, has been the lead play-by-play announcer of "Sunday Night Football" on NBC since 2022, when he replaced Al Michaels.

Alongside his seasoned experience in the NFL, Tirico is also the primary host of the Olympics on NBC and is the lead voice of NBC's NBA coverage, which returned in October 2025.

Eagle is the lead play-by-play announcer of NBC's college football coverage. He called Notre Dame's win against Miami in primetime on Saturday in South Bend, Ind. Eagle also called the NFL's Week 1 matchup in Australia between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, which streamed on Netflix.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.