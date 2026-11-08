NFL Week 9 what to watch: Backup QB invasion, boiling hot seats and season-defining matchups

The Athletic has live coverage of all NFL Week 9 action, including Bengals vs Falcons in Madrid.

With the NFL season entering the midway point, the top teams in each conference have distinguished themselves, while their middling counterparts will either scratch and claw their way toward improvement or watch their chances at contention slip away.

Week 9 action kicked off Thursday night when the AFC heavyweight Jacksonville Jaguars knocked out the seemingly hopeless Baltimore Ravens. The games resume Sunday with 12 contests leading up to the nightcap between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears. On Monday, the Carson Wentz-led Minnesota Vikings host fellow 6-1 Buffalo Bills.

Here are the top storylines to monitor in Week 9 across the NFL.

(Teams on bye: Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans)

Ticking clocks

No struggling teams have fired their head coaches, marking the longest we've gone without an in-season firing since 2021, when Jacksonville fired Urban Meyer Dec. 16. But patience could soon run out as a handful of clubs careen toward disaster.

The coaches in the most precarious positions are the Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh, the Indianapolis Colts' Shane Steichen and the Washington Commanders' Dan Quinn.

The winless Chargers host a Houston Texans team that's highly motivated to return from the bye and jump-start a season-saving march to the playoffs. Harbaugh hasn't figured out how to break his team out of its funk. He has resisted staffing changes, but his loyalty could come at a price.

Steichen's Colts find themselves on a four-game losing streak. Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon already fired general manager Chris Ballard, but on-field struggles continue. Indianapolis hosts the Dallas Cowboys, who seek redemption after an embarrassing loss to Arizona. Steichen's team is shorthanded after two major trades, and the firesale could continue as the trade deadline approaches.

But a weak Cowboys defense could present an opportunity for success. Last week, Dallas allowed backup quarterback Gardner Minshew and backup running back Tyler Allgeier to deliver dominant late-game performances. Minshew threw three touchdowns in just over a quarter's worth of work. Allgeier gashed Dallas for 191 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving). Could this be the day Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor and the rest of the Colts' offense finally click?

Just outside of D.C., Quinn aims to buy himself more time as the Commanders host the Rams. Washington capitalized on a sullen Philadelphia Eagles team for its second win of the season. Can Quinn's injury- and mistake-plagued team build on last week's outing against the Rams, who have plenty of talent but have yet to kick into high gear?

(Rams at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, Fox; Cowboys at Colts, 1 p.m. ET, Fox; Texans at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

QB shuffling

Because of injuries and poor play, six teams have had to turn to new starting quarterbacks this week.

With Lamar Jackson shelved indefinitely and Tyler Huntley lost for the season, the Ravens started undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano in Thursday night's 33-10 loss to the Jaguars. Meanwhile, the Browns, Cardinals, Seahawks, Vikings and Eagles also have had to pivot at the game's most important position.

Deshaun Watson is in concussion protocol, opening the door for Shedeur Sanders to make his first start of the season. Sanders will try to help the Browns rebound from last week's loss to the Steelers when they travel to New Orleans to take on the 2-5 Saints. Sanders has made two brief appearances this season, going 3-for-3 for 2 yards. He went 3-4 as the starter last season, completing 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Minshew played so well in his game-winning relief appearance last week (188 passing yards, three touchdown passes and no interceptions) that coach Mike LaFleur named him the Cardinals' starting quarterback going forward. The team traded veteran Jacoby Brissett to the Ravens on Friday. Arizona has won two of its past three games entering Sunday's road tilt against the Seahawks. Minshew went from playing one of the NFL's worst defenses to facing one of the stingiest, as Seattle has allowed 250.0 yards and 19.9 points per game this season.

However, Seattle will also roll with a different starter because of Sam Darnold's quad injury. It means a return to the field for Drew Lock, who has played in two games this season (both victories) while completing 72.9 percent of his passes for 422 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

In Philadelphia, coach Nick Sirianni has benched Tanner McKee in favor of Joe Milton against the NFC East-leading New York Giants. Since taking over for Jalen Hurts, whom the Eagles placed on season-ending injured reserve with blood clots, McKee has gone 0-3, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 638 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has been sacked 10 times.

Milton -- a third-year pro who has spent time with the New England Patriots and Cowboys -- has made five NFL appearances, completing 37 of 53 passes for 424 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions; he's also rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He'll try to provide a spark for an offense that averaged 15.0 points a game in three outings with McKee, but largely struggled even before Hurts' medical scare. The Eagles have lost six straight games.

Finally, the Vikings will turn to Wentz with Kyler Murray nursing a hamstring strain. More on that later.

(Browns at Saints, 1 p.m. ET, CBS; Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m. ET, Fox; Cardinals at Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Making up ground

The Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots have rebounded from slow starts and built momentum for the second half of the season. Both teams opened 2026 with 1-2 records but have since won four of their past five contests to improve to 5-3. They meet Sunday in New England.

The Packers' defensive improvement has been staggering. After allowing more than 30 points per game through Week 3, it has held opponents to 14.6 since. From Week 4 on, only the Vikings and Buccaneers have allowed fewer points, while Green Bay ranks second in takeaways and sacks.

The Patriots have hit their stride offensively after managing 12 points per game during the first three weeks. They've scored 29.6 per contest since, trailing only the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Since Week 4, the Patriots also rank second in yards per game (403.4) and first in yards per play (6.4).

The matchup features two elite passers: Jordan Love, the NFL's passing leader (2,246 yards), and Drake Maye, who has dominated since Week 4. Over that span, Maye leads the league in passer rating (122.2) and total touchdowns (17; 14 passing, three rushing), tying Joe Burrow for the most touchdown passes.

Love facing New England's aggressive defense is an intriguing matchup. He ranks among the NFL's best against the blitz, completing 62.5 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and two interceptions, according to TruMedia. The Patriots rank among the top 10 in blitz percentage and sacks this season.

The Packers will likely need plenty of heroics from Love, considering their 485 rushing yards are the fewest of any team with a winning record through eight games in the Super Bowl era. New England ranks No. 6 against the run (92.6 yards per game).

Green Bay needs a win to avoid falling further behind in the elite NFC North, while New England can take another step toward narrowing the gap between it and Buffalo in the AFC East.

(Packers at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)

Best on best

Credit to NFL schedule makers for once again providing a potential Super Bowl LXI matchup in prime time.

The Bills (6-1) boast the league's best offense in many major statistical categories, while the Vikings (6-1) rank among the leaders in most defensive areas.

Buffalo leads the NFL with 33.3 points per game and ranks second in both yards per game (393.1) and yards per play (6.3). Minnesota counters with a league-low 13.3 points allowed and sits second in total defense (271.6 yards, 4.7 per play). That battle extends to situational football: the Bills have a top-six rate on third down (44.2 percent) and in the red zone (70.0 percent); the Vikings hold opponents to top-two marks of 29.7 percent and 25.0 percent.

The outcome will likely come down to whether Minnesota can contain MVP candidate Josh Allen (11 passing touchdowns, nine rushing touchdowns) and give Wentz and Minnesota's struggling offense a fighting chance.

It's the second start of the season for the 33-year-old, who was a part of a 9-3 victory over the Bears in Week 2. Wentz also relieved Murray in the season opener, directing a 39-22 comeback over the Packers behind three touchdown passes.

It will be a tall task to keep pace with Allen, who became the first player in NFL history with at least eight passing and rushing touchdowns in his team's first seven games. Minnesota's offense has averaged 20.0 points and 279.4 yards per game, which rank 27th and 29th in the league, respectively.

Despite the Vikings' issues, Buffalo's defense will likely give them chances. The unit ranks 30th in passing defense (254.7 yards per game), 24th in total defense (352.1) and tied for 23rd in scoring defense (25.9 points).

Will Allen deliver yet another legendary performance and take another step toward his second MVP award, or will Wentz ignite a dormant offense and help pull off the upset?

(Bills at Vikings, 8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, ESPN)

Looming trade deadline

With Tuesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline around the corner, uncertainty hangs over notable contributors from struggling teams.

All eyes remain on Indianapolis, where Taylor and Josh Downs could potentially play their final games with the Colts. There have been rumors for weeks about Taylor, who ranks eighth in the NFL with 610 rushing yards (4.1 per carry) and tied for third with eight rushing touchdowns. Downs, meanwhile, requested a trade last week as the Colts' firesale commenced. He's totaled 30 receptions for 330 yards and one touchdown in eight games.

Pass rushers such as Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas Raiders), Josh Sweat (Cardinals) and Khalil Mack (Chargers) could also change addresses after Sunday's contests if their teams receive offers they can't refuse.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.