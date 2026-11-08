In a dress rehearsal for Canton, Rob Gronkowski brings Hall of Fame cheer to Gillette Stadium
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- It wasn't enough for Rob Gronkowski to wear the traditional bright red jacket that serves as the official uniform for newly inducted members of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.
The day he was fitted, Gronkowski said he wanted red pants to match the jacket. Nobody had ever asked for that before.
Gronk also wanted a crisp white shirt with red buttons that matched the jacket and pants. Nobody had ever asked for that, either.
The result: If you were to take Santa Claus and put him on a strict training regimen, and if you could get him to cut back on the carbs, and, yes, absolutely, if you could inspire Santa to ditch the bulky wool coat and britches in favor of something head-to-toe slick and cool and eye-catching, what you'd wind up with is this jolly and festive Gronkowski. His very presence wowed the masses on a misty Saturday afternoon during a nearly two-hour ceremony outside The Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium.
And it was all entirely fitting, this business of Gronkowski being fitted in holiday garb for his Patriots Hall of Fame induction, given that his entire NFL career was an exercise in holiday cheer, on and off the field.
On the field, he was one of the greatest all-purpose tight ends in history, a punishing blocker as well as a dependable receiver who routinely ground would-be tacklers to dust on his way to the end zone. Off the field, he presented himself as a perpetually overgrown kid, living just this side of incorrigible. See, Gronk has never gotten into any real trouble. High jinks have always been his stock-in-trade, from the earthshaking manner in which he spiked the ball to those occasional boundaries-testing comments that might inspire parents to cup their hands over kids' ears.
All of this was on display Saturday, with Gronk giving everyone an opportunity to put aside politics, the economy and whatever else might be stressing them out. Dozens of former Patriots were in attendance, some of them quite familiar, some of them role players who came and went in the blink of an eye. Some of them spoke -- but not Tom Brady, the greatest Patriot of them all. The Patriots chose this date for no other reason than because Brady is in town to serve as an analyst for the Fox telecast of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. Brady laughed and smiled for the entirety of the program, but he was saving his pipes for Sunday. Robert Kraft, the 85-year-old patriarch/owner of the Patriots, was forbidden by doctors from attending because of a back ailment, but he delivered a recorded video message.
GRONK HAS 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗜𝗟𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗬!!!!! 😂😭💀 pic.twitter.com/pK6KSgcLWa
-- New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 7, 2026
And Gronk? He spoke for just under 18 minutes, and it was like water flowing over a pebble. Timing is vital if you have any hope of succeeding in the NFL, and Gronk, we've learned over the years, knows how to transfer his timing skills to other facets of his life, such as his side hustles as a television analyst and commercial pitchman. Saturday, Gronk's public speaking skills made those 18 minutes seem like a minute and a half.
The man knows how to tell a story. Such as that time he blocked Indianapolis Colts safety Sergio Brown out of bounds and into the twilight zone during a Nov. 16, 2014, game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Was it a cheap shot? Of course it was. But it's a fact of life that winning teams get to write the history, and on that day it was a 42-20 New England rout. And so Gronk, doing postgame media, happily pointed out that he "threw him out of the club" as payback for Brown's trash-talking.
It's one of Gronk's greatest hits in a way that transcends football. Think of it as Frank Sinatra singing "My Way" or Jerry Seinfeld talking about the expiration date on a carton of milk. And Gronk, like all iconic entertainers, knows how and when to roll out his greatest hits -- even if several of his former teammates had already mentioned the Brown hit earlier in the program. That hit is Gronk's best bit, and he wanted to deliver it his way.
"One of my favorite on-field moments, I mean, you guys already spoiled it, was against the Colts, and let me explain it in my terms now," Gronk began. "There was a safety yapping, yapping, yapping, talking trash all game long.
"So on one of those touchdown plays, I used a tool that got me my true start on this team: my blocking powers. I took him and threw him right out of the club. Right out of bounds. Classic! It even got Bill to smile."
The Bill of whom Gronkowski was speaking was, of course, Bill Belichick.
"He's coaching some college team right now," Gronk said, explaining Belichick's absence. But while Belichick was indeed busy coaching North Carolina to a 38-21 victory over Connecticut, his ears were surely burning. Gronk spoke of Belichick with reverence ("the greatest of all time") and as a character in this or that story from back in the day.
For instance, Gronkowski talked about the time he made a pre-draft visit to Gillette Stadium and how he fell asleep in the head of football operations' office before meeting Belichick.
"Coach, I guess, didn't understand at the time that's called recovery, buddy," Gronkowski said.
He spoke about being selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft and -- well, let's have Gronk take it from there.
"I started jumping on stage with my family the moment I got drafted," he said. "I got a call right away from Bill's assistant (presumably Berj Najarian). I remember something along the lines of that call. 'Hey, get off the stage; it's not appropriate.' Well, sorry for celebrating the best moment of my life without harming a soul. And by the way, I was a pro at getting yelled at and bouncing it right off my shoulders. All I did was get in trouble as a kid, and it never stopped me.
"My goal was to always prove the person wrong for yelling at me. So now, as I look back at it, that's why it would be a perfect match. Bill's assistant already motivated me to be great so I can keep doing my silly antics."
Hearkening back to his high school and college days, Gronkowski said, "Coaches, teammates and friends at Williamsville North, Woodland Hills and the University of Arizona, from the bottom of my heart, thank you all."
He paused for a beat, and the audience, taking the cue, began to applaud. But it was a trap set by Gronk, who, just as the crowd began to get worked up, said: "They're not even here. Don't clap."
And yet Gronkowski came across as serious -- OK, a little serious -- when he delivered remarks to all the kids out there who might be interested in pursuing a football career.
"I see you guys," Gronkowski said. "Dream big, work as hard as you can, work smart, be tough, don't ever let anybody tell you you can't do it. If you really want it, and I mean really want it, and you're willing to outwork everyone, you can do it. Eat right and get proper sleep -- two things I didn't really do at first. Whatever you believe, you can achieve -- in this game and in life."
OK, so he couldn't resist dropping in the bit about not always following his own advice about what to eat and how much to sleep. No harm, no foul. Makes him more human.
And anyway, Saturday provided some nice practice for Gronkowski. Coming next August: the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
This article originally appeared in The Athletic.