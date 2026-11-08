In a dress rehearsal for Canton, Rob Gronkowski brings Hall of Fame cheer to Gillette Stadium

And Gronk? He spoke for just under 18 minutes, and it was like water flowing over a pebble. Timing is vital if you have any hope of succeeding in the NFL, and Gronk, we've learned over the years, knows how to transfer his timing skills to other facets of his life, such as his side hustles as a television analyst and commercial pitchman. Saturday, Gronk's public speaking skills made those 18 minutes seem like a minute and a half.

The man knows how to tell a story. Such as that time he blocked Indianapolis Colts safety Sergio Brown out of bounds and into the twilight zone during a Nov. 16, 2014, game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Was it a cheap shot? Of course it was. But it's a fact of life that winning teams get to write the history, and on that day it was a 42-20 New England rout. And so Gronk, doing postgame media, happily pointed out that he "threw him out of the club" as payback for Brown's trash-talking.

It's one of Gronk's greatest hits in a way that transcends football. Think of it as Frank Sinatra singing "My Way" or Jerry Seinfeld talking about the expiration date on a carton of milk. And Gronk, like all iconic entertainers, knows how and when to roll out his greatest hits -- even if several of his former teammates had already mentioned the Brown hit earlier in the program. That hit is Gronk's best bit, and he wanted to deliver it his way.

"One of my favorite on-field moments, I mean, you guys already spoiled it, was against the Colts, and let me explain it in my terms now," Gronk began. "There was a safety yapping, yapping, yapping, talking trash all game long.

"So on one of those touchdown plays, I used a tool that got me my true start on this team: my blocking powers. I took him and threw him right out of the club. Right out of bounds. Classic! It even got Bill to smile."

The Bill of whom Gronkowski was speaking was, of course, Bill Belichick.

"He's coaching some college team right now," Gronk said, explaining Belichick's absence. But while Belichick was indeed busy coaching North Carolina to a 38-21 victory over Connecticut, his ears were surely burning. Gronk spoke of Belichick with reverence ("the greatest of all time") and as a character in this or that story from back in the day.

For instance, Gronkowski talked about the time he made a pre-draft visit to Gillette Stadium and how he fell asleep in the head of football operations' office before meeting Belichick.

"Coach, I guess, didn't understand at the time that's called recovery, buddy," Gronkowski said.

He spoke about being selected in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft and -- well, let's have Gronk take it from there.

"I started jumping on stage with my family the moment I got drafted," he said. "I got a call right away from Bill's assistant (presumably Berj Najarian). I remember something along the lines of that call. 'Hey, get off the stage; it's not appropriate.' Well, sorry for celebrating the best moment of my life without harming a soul. And by the way, I was a pro at getting yelled at and bouncing it right off my shoulders. All I did was get in trouble as a kid, and it never stopped me.

"My goal was to always prove the person wrong for yelling at me. So now, as I look back at it, that's why it would be a perfect match. Bill's assistant already motivated me to be great so I can keep doing my silly antics."

Hearkening back to his high school and college days, Gronkowski said, "Coaches, teammates and friends at Williamsville North, Woodland Hills and the University of Arizona, from the bottom of my heart, thank you all."

He paused for a beat, and the audience, taking the cue, began to applaud. But it was a trap set by Gronk, who, just as the crowd began to get worked up, said: "They're not even here. Don't clap."

And yet Gronkowski came across as serious -- OK, a little serious -- when he delivered remarks to all the kids out there who might be interested in pursuing a football career.

"I see you guys," Gronkowski said. "Dream big, work as hard as you can, work smart, be tough, don't ever let anybody tell you you can't do it. If you really want it, and I mean really want it, and you're willing to outwork everyone, you can do it. Eat right and get proper sleep -- two things I didn't really do at first. Whatever you believe, you can achieve -- in this game and in life."

OK, so he couldn't resist dropping in the bit about not always following his own advice about what to eat and how much to sleep. No harm, no foul. Makes him more human.

And anyway, Saturday provided some nice practice for Gronkowski. Coming next August: the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.