NFL draft: Browns, Rams, Cowboys face high first-round stakes

The Rams have bungled this position for quite some time now, which cranks up the pressure. In 2014, they had a pair of first-round picks -- and thus, opportunities at Blake Bortles, Teddy Bridgewater and Derek Carr -- but they didn't come away with a signal caller. Granted, one of those two first-rounders was spent on Aaron Donald, something that has worked out quite well. But alas, the franchise still has a hole at the game's most important position.