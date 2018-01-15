NFL Divisional Round hat tips: Guys who defined unreal weekend

I will argue forever that the Patriots' run under Bill Belichick is the greatest dynasty in sports history. I can hit you with the division titles and Super Bowl appearances and Lombardi Trophies as amazing accumulated marks. But Saturday night's blowout win over the Titans -- the only snoozer game of the weekend -- sent the Patriots to a seventh straight Championship Sunday. Seven years in a row, New England has hit the final four. That's maintained, consistent genius and domination. And this has occurred in the salary cap era. Players change teams. Squads go worst-to-first quite often. Yet Belichick's Patriots remain the same bona fide title contenders, year in and year out. Tip the cap, and applaud while you're at it.