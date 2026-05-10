NFL community celebrates Mother's Day

It's Mother's Day and the NFL community took time on Sunday to celebrate moms all over the world
Below is a collection of tributes from around the league:
Moms are truly the greatest ❤️— NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day! pic.twitter.com/sbEWVjulzF
Happy Mother’s Day to the women who gave love, strength, and heart to every future legend. 💐 pic.twitter.com/A37ggFuz5G— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother’s Day from the AZ Cardinals to you — Celebrating all the amazing moms of the #BirdGang 💐 pic.twitter.com/2PZNWAoXlU— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 10, 2026
To all our Dirty Bird moms, Happy Mother's Day 🤍https://t.co/EreFhShLYj pic.twitter.com/LLoKTMbJxC— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day to the Ravens Flock! 💜 pic.twitter.com/2595hz9h2m— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother’s Day to all the special Bills moms out there.— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) May 10, 2026
We appreciate everything you do! 💐 pic.twitter.com/6slEy5f7dc
Happy Mother’s Day 💐 pic.twitter.com/7qKflun30z— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day to all the Mama Bears out there 🧡 pic.twitter.com/eYK1t5mhk8— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day! pic.twitter.com/eAScZLN8nm— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day! pic.twitter.com/uDOr1J1RFp— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 10, 2026
Celebrating all the mother figures in our lives 💙 pic.twitter.com/mEgK6yO3Rm— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 10, 2026
Shout out to all the moms in #BroncosCountry! 💐— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother’s Day! 🧡 pic.twitter.com/efFmsLu7oQ
Happy Mother’s Day 💙 pic.twitter.com/MDn07PiuOc— Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 10, 2026
Call your mom pic.twitter.com/6F8VEHn90c— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 10, 2026
Wishing every mom a Happy Mother’s Day from the Texans 🩷 pic.twitter.com/kx5hKcH7Wu— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother’s Day 🫶#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/AnSsKxiLEv— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible moms in Chiefs Kingdom ❤️ Thank you for all that you do! pic.twitter.com/zlrUyMmDC3— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) May 10, 2026
Forever thankful for mom 🩶🖤#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/aPQoAebjMb— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day to all the moms in the Ramily! 💙 pic.twitter.com/d98flF204g— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother’s Day! 💐🧡 pic.twitter.com/mX0jnNLSBt— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day 💜 pic.twitter.com/D0jZfxra2z— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day Pats Nation 💗💐 pic.twitter.com/TxYTIxUA9s— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 10, 2026
A day to celebrate all the moms out there ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pf4ssz1Z9n— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day! 💐 pic.twitter.com/JFT24mkVVi— New York Giants (@Giants) May 10, 2026
Coach Harbaugh opened his press conference by wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day 😁 pic.twitter.com/Ec9ZUmX1g3— New York Giants (@Giants) May 10, 2026
moms' answers did not disappoint— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day ‼️ pic.twitter.com/VArf78NdqV
Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible moms out there! 💐 pic.twitter.com/95tab6Ml4a— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/RfdB2JPMfZ— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day, Faithful 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/4P0G5NQA1q— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there! 💐 pic.twitter.com/3apdp9rYaX— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother’s Day, Krewe! 💐 pic.twitter.com/dJIW4m3GAL— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother’s Day Titans fans 🩵 pic.twitter.com/ODxYQRgEYf— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 10, 2026
Happy Mother's Day! 💐 pic.twitter.com/BjQflHQGRu— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 10, 2026