NFL Championship Sunday: Ranking four offensive play-callers

I have to give Reid props because he's had to grow as a play-caller over his 21 seasons as a head coach in the NFL, and it feels as if right now he understands that there's no need to run 15 plays on a drive. Rather, Reid is a "touchdown to checkdown" guy in the sense that he's looking to throw a touchdown on every single play he calls. If it's not a touchdown, then Mahomes can check down for a short gain. Unlike with many other NFL offenses, a 5-yard out is an afterthought to Reid. His offensive mindset is to rip the defense's throat out on every play, and that's what makes him the most dangerous play-caller in the league right now. It's like wide receiver Tyreek Hill said earlier this week, "I feel like nobody in the NFL can guard any of us." That has never felt truer than after last week's Divisional Round comeback win over the Houston Texans, in which the Chiefs erased a 24-point deficit and ended up winning by 20. The offense stalled early on but continued to attack against the Texans' man coverage, scoring touchdowns on seven straight drives(!) en route to victory.