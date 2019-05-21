Most vulnerable division winners: Ravens, Texans, Rams at risk

Getting so close to a Super Bowl appearance, only to have it yanked away under controversial circumstances, would take an emotional toll on any team. And that's even before you take into account the gut punch that ended New Orleans' 2017 playoff push. The Saints must leave the past behind. They must also hope the offensive struggles that marked the end of last season -- from Week 12 to Week 17, they topped 200 passing yards just once -- are not a sign that Drew Brees' days as a top-tier QB are coming to an end. I still have faith in the 40-year-old Brees -- who has been overcoming various doubts about his ability since his time at Purdue -- and in coach Sean Payton. We certainly have to give Brees the benefit of the doubt, based on his past track record. But as he comes off his first sub-4,000-yard season since 2005, his performance will be something to keep an eye on.