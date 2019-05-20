Ezekiel Elliott detained by police at Vegas music festival

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed by police, but not arrested, after a scuffle involving event staff at a Las Vegas music festival.

Police Officer Laura Meltzer told The Associated Press on Monday that the 23-year-old running back was detained briefly early Saturday during the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Cellphone video posted by celebrity website TMZ appeared to show Elliott speaking with a woman and then with several security and event staff members, including one who falls backward over a metal parking area barricade.

According to a statement from the Las Vegas Police Department, "at approximately 3 a.m. (officers) working at EDC observed from a distance an adult male, later identified as Elliott, push a security officer to the ground."

At that point police placed Elliott in handcuffs, but the security officer declined to press a misdemeanor battery charge against Elliott, who was later released.

Elliot's attorney, Frank Salzano, told NFL Media that what happened over the weekend was a "non-incident" and was a misunderstanding on the part of the festival security. Salzano added Elliott left Las Vegas for Dallas after the incident to be at his youth football camp Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report