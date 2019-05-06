Cam Newton 'feeling great' as he rehabs shoulder

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton's road to recovery from shoulder surgery has gone well so far.

Newton recently provided an encouraging update on his status with a view to eventually start throwing before training camp.

"I'm feeling great now," Newton told ESPN's David Newton. "I feel like I do have full strength right now. But me telling the doctor, that is different than, you know, whatever the clearance process may be."

Newton has done his part in the recovery process since undergoing surgery in January, and he posted a video clip on social media showing a workout in March.

But he raises an obvious important point surrounding a timetable for his return because ultimately it will be up to the team and medical personnel as to when he will get the thumbs up to start throwing.

The Panthers also don't want to put themselves in a bad position by getting their franchise quarterback back on the field until he's 100 percent ready, and Carolina has the luxury of not rushing anything.

With Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen and rookie Will Grier, the team has more than enough capable bodies at the quarterback position to get through organized team activities and the mandatory three-day minicamp in June before taking a month off before training camp.

The smart approach would be to rest Newton until late July to ensure he doesn't suffer a setback during OTAs.