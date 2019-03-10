Cam Newton working out after shoulder surgery

Cam Newton is back in the gym.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback, who underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder back in January, posted photos of himself on Instagram working out. The team subsequently posted the photos on its official Twitter account.

It's unknown whether this is the first workout post surgery for Newton, but it is the first time he's taken to social media to alert the masses about it.

The timeline shouldn't come as a surprise. Upon announcing Newton would undergo surgery, the team said the signal-caller would begin the rehabilitation process immediately, and were hopeful their star player would not be sidelined for long.

The procedure was the second shoulder surgery in less than two years for Newton, who also had a partially torn rotator cuff (on the same arm) repaired in March 2017.

While his season was cut short due to the injury, Newton completed a career-high 67.9 percent of his passes in 2018 for 3,385 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.