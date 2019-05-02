Lawyer for Tyreek Hill issues letter denying abuse allegations

The attorney for Tyreek Hill sent a letter to the NFL on Thursday disputing child-abuse claims made by the wide receiver's fiancee, offering a point-by-point response to a secret recording of the couple that was made public last week.

In the four-page letter, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, attorney N. Trey Pettlon also said Hill was willing to cooperate with the league's investigation.

"(Hill) categorically denies he has ever 'punched' his son in the chest or anywhere on his body, or otherwise touched him in the chest in a mean-spirited manner," Pettlon wrote, adding that the audio was recorded while Hill and his fiancee, Crystal Espinal, were considering separation.

The NFL has declined to comment on the case. The Chiefs also have declined additional comment. The Johnson County (Kansas) District Attorney also declined to comment on the matter when reached by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Chiefs suspended Hill indefinitely last Thursday, shortly after KCTV aired the recording in which the couple discusses injuries to their 3-year-old son. The following day, Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that prosecutors in Johnson County, Kansas, had reopened an investigation of Hill that had been closed just 48 hours earlier.

On the audio, Espinal asks why the boy 'kept saying, 'Daddy punches me,' which you do when he starts crying. What do you do? You make him open up his arms and you punch him in the chest."

Pettlon wrote there have been times that Hill has "tapped his son gently" and told him to "Man up, buddy," or "Don't cry, my man." Pettlon also said Hill has always done so in a "calm voice" and that he has never punched or used his fist as a form of punishment.

Pettlon said a forensic examiner has looked through extensive text messages between the couple and that never once does Hill call Espinal a derogatory name.

In one exchange, according to Pettlon's letter, Hill tells Espinal after their trip to Dubai: "Crystal you know I didn't cause any bruising or harm to (our son) but for some reason I still may be charged." Espinal replies: "I know you didn't. I did. I hurt (our son). I'm the one that did it. I was hurt and mad you so I blamed you for everything."

Pettlon also said that Hill is currently engaged in both family and individual counseling, "and he is committed to improving his life and becoming the best parent he can be."

The Associated Press contributed to this report