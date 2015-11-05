Midseason tips: Jim Caldwell must go, Melvin Gordon must run

It would be good for the players and coaches if they had clarity on whether or not the team is moving to Los Angeles, but that's out of their control. What Mike McCoy and Co. can control is finding out what they have in their disappointing rookie runner who has been in and out of the lineup, banged up and seemingly mentally fried. In Weeks 6 and 7, Gordon logged just seven carries apiece. That doesn't help anyone, now or in the future.