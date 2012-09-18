Michael Vick's Eagles have been lucky; Jets need Tim Tebow

To say that Cassel is not playing good ball for the 0-2 Chiefs is the understatement of the year. To say that general manager Scott Pioli is under the gun is another massive understatement. But this is ultimately a false perception, not reality. I've seen Cassel win a division and take his Chiefs team to the playoffs. I've seen him win games with the New England Patriots by double-digit margins. Now, he's not an elite quarterback, and he must improve. But Cassel is solid. And it's not like he can stop the run. He needs the Chiefs to step up around him.