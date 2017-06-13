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Michael Oher reports to Panthers mandatory minicamp

Published: Jun 13, 2017 at 10:43 AM

Michael Oher is at the Carolina Panthers' mandatory minicamp.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Oher, who has been dealing with a medical issue, reported to the facility on Tuesday, according to a source. Oher was scheduled to meet with doctors, according to the team.

Per reporters on site, the offensive tackle wasn't seen at the early portion of practice.

Oher participated in just three games in 2016 as he dealt with concussion issues. The 31-year-old skipped all of the voluntary work this offseason. He also was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge following an incident in Nashville in April.

Whether Oher is cleared to participate on the field in 2017 remains to be seen. The Panthers signed Matt Kalil in free agency and drafted Taylor Moton in the second round to boost the offensive line.

Here are other notable minicamp arrivals and no-shows from Tuesday:

  1. Matt Jones is just here so he won't get fined. The Washington Redskins running back, who was reportedly demoted to fifth string on Washington's depth chart, showed up to mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after not attending voluntary organized team activities, per Rapoport.
  1. Los Angeles Rams defensive end Robert Quinn underwent a minor procedure to repair a ligament in his thumb, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Steve Wyche. Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters Quinn should be healthy for next month's training camp.
  1. Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was excused from minicamp to tend to a family matter, the team announced.
  1. As anticipated, offensive tackle Branden Albert reported to Jacksonville Jaguars minicamp. Albert told reporters he's ready to "move on" after sitting out organized team activities in search of a new contract. "I'm just happy to be here, working with the guys," he said. "I'm declaring now, I'll be in training camp. I'll be ready to work."
  1. Odell Beckham made his on-field debut in the New York Giants' offseason program:
  1. Former New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins is taking part in a minicamp tryout with the New York Jets, Rapoport reported. Thompkins was on the Jets' practice squad during the second half of the 2015 season.
  1. Baltimore Ravens tight end Benjamin Watson returned to the practice field after working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon, the team reported.
  1. Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters told reporters he's looking for a reworked contract from the team. "I want to retire here. I don't want to go year to year." He added he will attend training camp next month.
  1. Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett says he will be full-go at minicamp this week. Garrett sat out occasionally during OTAs with an undisclosed injury.
  1. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will likely be limited with a hamstring injury during minicamp and might not participate in drills, according to coach Chuck Pagano.
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva is attending minicamp despite not having a contract. He told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala he owes it to the team "that has given me so much, that has taught me how to play football."
  1. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said safety Earl Thomas is continuing his ahead-of-schedule recovery from a broken leg, taking part in a lot of Tuesday's minicamp, per the team's official site. Carroll also said receiver Tyler Lockett (leg) "made a big jump from last week to this week," adding there's a good chance Lockett will be at full speed by start of camp.
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