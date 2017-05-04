Panthers' Michael Oher cited for misdemeanor assault

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher was cited for misdemeanor assault after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with an Uber driver in Nashville last month, police confirmed to NFL.com.

Oher turned himself in and was booked on the charge Tuesday, according to Davidson County (Tennessee) Criminal Court records. He has a court hearing scheduled for June 6.

According to a citation provided by the Nashville Police Dept., the Uber driver said he got into an argument with Oher while giving him and four other people a ride in downtown Nashville on April 14.

After the two confronted one another outside the vehicle, the driver said Oher knocked him to the ground after he moved his hands toward Oher's face. He also said Oher kicked him in the leg while he was on the ground. The other passengers in the car then got out and restrained Oher, the driver said.

According to the citation, Oher was listed as suspected of using alcohol near the time of the incident.

"We are aware of an incident involving Michael Oher," the Panthers said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time."

Oher, who missed the last 13 games of the 2016 season, was placed in concussion protocol in September. He was the subject of the 2009 film, "The Blind Side."