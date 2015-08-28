Melvin Gordon a bust? Jimmy Garoppolo a stud? Not so fast

At the moment, Garoppolo is in line to start the first four games of the season, with Tom Brady due to serve a four-game suspension. Of course, that could change in the coming days. It all depends on how Judge Richard Berman views Brady's appeal. (For what it's worth, I personally think Brady's suspension should be wiped out.) But let's say Jimmy G does go under center for the first quarter of the season. What will happen? Well, I expect that he'll acquit himself pretty well behind the masterful game-planning of Bill Belichick and Co. Not saying the Pats will go a perfect 4-0, but I don't see the team completely falling apart without Brady for that period, either. That said, there is a zero percent chance New England will even think about Garoppolo whenever Brady is eligible to play.