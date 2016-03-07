The Schein Nine

Matt Forte, Eric Weddle among useful 30-something free agents

Published: Mar 07, 2016 at 04:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

NFL.com Contributing Columnist

You know what they say: Life begins at 30.

Or maybe I say that.

But I do think it's an exaggeration to say a football player promptly expires when he reaches that age. Each player is a unique case, with a specific amount of miles logged, his own injury history and additional variables.

Free agency officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET -- and your team can find great value in the 30-something crop.

Here's my ranking of the top nine free agents who've already celebrated the big 3-0 -- with potential destinations for each:

1) Matt Forte, running back (age 30)

I am still of the belief that Forte is one of the best all-around running backs in the NFL. He remains a legit first- and second-down runner, a strong blocker and a potent pass catcher out of the backfield. During his eight-year run in Chicago, he averaged 1,075 rushing yards and 61 receptions per season. Forte's always had a knack for making plays and is a leader.

I believe he should -- and will -- be coveted by many teams. Forte would give the Cowboys a nice backfield boost. Yes, Darren McFadden eclipsed 1,000 yards last year -- filling in admirably for the departed DeMarco Murray -- but that was only the second time McFadden logged 16 games in a season. Dallas certainly could use the talent influx Forte would provide.

If the Jets lose Chris Ivory, whom I listed as one of the riskiest free agents last week, they have to make a play. Forte's talent, versatility and savvy also make him a good fit in New England. Seattle makes a ton of sense, as well, in the wake of Marshawn Lynch's retirement.

2) Alex Mack, center (30)

This cat is a stud -- truly one of the best and reliable centers in the game. He's a free agent after exercising an opt-out clause in his contract with the Browns, but the educated guess is that Cleveland will try to bring him back on a shiny new contract.

If that doesn't come to fruition?

The Jaguars tried to snatch away Mack two offseasons ago, when the Browns had placed the transition tag on the center -- will Jacksonville get back in the mix? Last season, the Chargers were playing up front with guys who shouldn't be in the league. San Diego should make a play for Mack, too.

3) Eric Weddle, safety (31)

I'm a huge Weddle fan. There was a period of time where he was annually a top-four safety in the NFL. Nowadays? He's still a very good player with a lot of gas left in the tank. Weddle's an excellent playmaker, tackler and a big-time leader.

Weddle would provide a lot of intangibles -- while breaking the hearts of a lot of Chargers fans -- if he signed with the AFC West rival Raiders. The Jaguars have money to spend -- and a need for a guy like Weddle.

4) Reggie Nelson, safety (32)

Quick quiz, kids: Who led the NFL in interceptions last year?

Well, actually, two players tied with eight picks apiece: 22-year-old rookie Marcus Peters, and yes, Mr. Nelson ... at the ripe age of 32.

I'm sure Cincy wants to keep him. I wouldn't let him get away. But if he does, I can see former Bengals offensive coordinator/current Browns head coach Hue Jackson being the guy to snag him. And like they do with Weddle, the Raiders and Jaguars make sense for Nelson, too.

5) Derrick Johnson, inside linebacker (33)

I've always been a Derrick Johnson fan. He's just so consistent, and the epitome of a great leader. The traditionalist and romantic in me hopes he doesn't leave Kansas City. That would just feel wrong. But of course, free agency's free agency. So we have to explore other possibilities.

If the Giants or Packers actually signed free-agent linebackers, Johnson would be a logical pick. The Bears should get involved if they don't bring in John Fox's old friend Danny Trevathan.

6) Tamba Hali, outside linebacker (32)

Kansas City can't keep everyone. The Chiefs just franchised Eric Berry, and you know they'll make a major effort to bring back Johnson. Where will Hali (and his 86 career sacks) end up?

I think Cardinals GM Steve Keim has a fantastic knack for signing players in their 30s and then watching Bruce Arians maximize them. Tampa Bay would make sense, too. The Falcons can use help getting to the quarterback and former K.C. general manager Scott Pioli is a valued voice these days in Atlanta ...

Have I mentioned the Jaguars will be looking for defensive upgrades?

7) Chris Long, defensive end (30)

I still think the now ex-Ram can play, lead and help a winning team. Long was ravaged by injuries over the past two seasons, but he didn't miss a single game in his first six NFL campaigns. If healthy, Long can still get to the quarterback and be a legit force off the edge.

Division rivals Arizona, San Francisco and Seattle know how disruptive Long can be. For a variety of reasons, I believe he can bounce back.

8) Donald Penn, offensive tackle (32)

Penn proved to be reliable for the Raiders over the past two seasons. A true rock on Oakland's offense line, Penn evened out his play greatly from his days in Tampa. Oakland should look to keep him as a Raider and protect Derek Carr.

Other teams that would make sense for the veteran tackle? The rival Chargers, Lions, Vikings and Seahawks, who all need to improve in the offensive trenches.

9) Robert Ayers, defensive end (30)

Ayers sacked the quarterback 9.5 times last year and was one of the few reliable defenders for the Giants, who should try to keep him.

If Ayers leaves Broadway, I could see him setting up shop in Atlanta or Arizona, as both teams desperately need more pressure off the edge.

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL free-agent signings/trades that'll have biggest impact on 2021 season

A week into the new league year, movement across the NFL has come fast and furious. So, of all the players who changed teams thus far, who'll have the biggest impact in 2021? Adam Schein spotlights nine moves.
news

Dak Prescott's new contract with Cowboys: Biggest winners in Dallas and across the NFL

Our long national nightmare is over. Dak Prescott finally -- deservedly -- got a long-term deal from the Cowboys. Adam Schein spotlights the biggest winners from this development, in Dallas and across the NFL.
news

NFL Championship Sunday winners and losers: What was Matt LaFleur thinking?

The beat goes on for Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, but what on earth was Matt LaFleur thinking? In this edition of the Schein Nine, Adam Schein spotlights the winners and losers from Championship Sunday.
news

NFL Divisional Round aftermath: Aaron Rodgers most talented QB ever? Chiefs in trouble?

Is Aaron Rodgers the most talented quarterback ever? Are the defending champion Chiefs in trouble? Could it get any better than this Championship Sunday lineup? Adam Schein tackles Divisional Round fallout in a game of fact or fiction.
news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Browns, Bills head winners; Frank Reich, Mike Vrabel among losers

The NFL's first ever Super Wild Card Weekend was true to its name: super and wild. Who were the biggest winners? The unequivocal losers? Adam Schein provides the answers in this edition of the Schein Nine.
news

NFL Week 16 winners and losers: Steelers bounce back, Raiders complete collapse

Who deserves Coach of the Year? Is the MVP race over? What on earth has happened to the No. 15 overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft? Adam Schein spotlights the winners and losers from Week 16.
news

Ranking NFL teams most likely to win Super Bowl LV

Who are the true Super Bowl contenders? With the 2020 NFL regular season winding down, Adam Schein ranks the nine teams most likely to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on the evening of Feb. 7 in Tampa, Florida.
news

NFL truths confirmed in Week 14: Bills are the real deal, Taysom Hill's not the answer

NFL Week 14 provided great clarity for Adam Schein, who spotlights nine truths that were confirmed on Sunday. Who is Kansas City's biggest AFC threat? Is Taysom Hill viable? Which team NEEDS a coaching change? Get the answers right here!
news

NFL Week 13 winners and losers: Baker Mayfield balls, Bears in free fall

Did anyone enjoy a better Sunday than Baker Mayfield? Is this bottom for the slumping Chicago Bears? Adam Schein spotlights the winners and losers from Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
news

Patrick Mahomes the clear MVP? Browns legit? Buccaneers broken?

In this edition of the Schein Nine, Adam Schein separates fact from fiction as we head down the home stretch of the 2020 regular season. Is Patrick Mahomes the clear MVP? Are the Browns legit? Are the Buccaneers broken beyond repair?
news

NFL Week 11: Patrick Mahomes good, Tua Tagovailoa bad, Carson Wentz ugly

Fresh off another spectacularly captivating Sunday of action, Adam Schein spotlights the good (Patrick Mahomes), the bad (Tua Tagovailoa) and the ugly (Carson Wentz) across the NFL landscape.
news

Big deal or no big deal? Appraising Bills' crushing loss, another Seahawks setback and more

Week 10 provided inspiring performances, a prime-time upset and one unimaginable finish. But what do these developments mean in the grand scheme of things? What's a big deal and what isn't? Adam Schein weighs in.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW