Marshawn Lynch, Sean McVay rock Week 1; Carson Palmer flops

"Beast Mode" is back. After sitting out the 2016 season, Marshawn Lynch looked fresh while barreling over the Titans in a statement road win for Oakland in Nashville. Lynch is a major upgrade over Latavius Murray, and his value goes beyond the box score (18 rushes for 76 yards, plus a 16-yard catch). Lynch provides tremendous balance for the great Derek Carr (22 of 32 for 262 yards and two touchdowns, with a 114.3 passer rating), who picked up right where he left off before breaking his leg last Christmas Eve. And when Lynch clobbers and carries opponents across the gridiron, it busts a defense's will. The 31-year-old back set the tone right off the bat on Sunday, taking his first carry of the season 14 yards in a cutting, spinning, tackle-breaking blur of action.