Marcus Mariota, Shane Ray head up burning NFL draft questions

A couple weeks back, I wrote about how the San Diego Chargers have zero interest in trading Rivers, and rightfully so. In that column, I quoted three different general managers that supported this opinion, with one simply stating, "This is all being driven by Rivers." Yes, I believe Rivers is pushing this rumor. And thus, I don't believe the Bolts actually will look to get it done. You can never say never in the NFL, but if the Chargers felt the need to trade Rivers, wouldn't they truly shop him? If Rivers were on the block, interest certainly would not be limited to the Nashville area.