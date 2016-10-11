Luck leads Week 5 Clutch Performers

Strong stats to consider:

» Luck has been much better at home this season. On the road, Luck has thrown three touchdowns, two interceptions, averaged 215.5 yards and posted a passer rating of 74.8. At home, his rating is 109.1, averages 346 yards and has seven TDs with just one INT.

» Much was made about the Colts' slow start to the season, but it seems to follow tradition. In the Andrew Luck era, the Colts are 2-8 in the first two games of the season. They're 41-18 in all other games.