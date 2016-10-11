Luck leads Week 5 Clutch Performers

Indianapolis Colts' Andrew Luck, Detroit Lions' Darius Slay, New England Patriots' Tom Brady, Atlanta Falcons' Tevin Coleman and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Roberto Aguayo each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to wins during Week 5.
Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. This is a deeper look at the significance of those conquests.
Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts
Strong stats to consider:
» Luck has been much better at home this season. On the road, Luck has thrown three touchdowns, two interceptions, averaged 215.5 yards and posted a passer rating of 74.8. At home, his rating is 109.1, averages 346 yards and has seven TDs with just one INT.
» Much was made about the Colts' slow start to the season, but it seems to follow tradition. In the Andrew Luck era, the Colts are 2-8 in the first two games of the season. They're 41-18 in all other games.
Power of the moment: After a slow start to the season and inconsistencies in their offensive attack, the Colts looked to up their tempo. Showing some life with a hurry-up offense, the Colts had previously never beat the Chicago Bears in Indy. With 3:43 left, Luck threw a 35-yard TD to T.Y. Hilton for the go ahead. The Colts are now 2-3.
Darius Slay, Detroit Lions
Strong stats to consider:
» The Lions' win over the Eagles was their first win over a team with a winning record since Week 10, 2015. This snapped a three-game losing streak.
» Slay recorded his first career forced fumble that led to the go-ahead field goal. His INT to seal it is also Carson Wentz's first career INT.
Power of the moment: Slay took over the game late. Not only did he have the game-sealing INT, but he also forced a Ryan Mathews fumble that eventually led to the game-winning field goal from Matt Prater. Slay said after the game, "He's really throwing this. Oh well, it's time for his first career pick."
Tom Brady, New England Patriots
Strong stats to consider:
» In the first half alone, Brady went 18 for 25, threw 271 yards and two TDs with rating of 133.9. This alone is more yards than Jimmy Garoppolo or Jacoby Brissett had in any game during Brady's suspension.
» Through the first four weeks, that Pats averaged 346.3 yards per game. They gained 321 total yards in the first half alone with Brady at the helm.
Power of the moment: Maybe not "clutch" for this week alone, but Brady's dominant return has provided a spark to an offense that had stalled recently and went through two quarterbacks in four games. Brady didn't wait long to put those "system QB" mentions to rest, throwing 271 yards in the first half alone. Brady has now joined Warren Moon as the only two players 39 or older with 400+ yards and 3+ TD passes in a game since at least 1960.
Tevin Coleman, Atlanta Falcons
Strong stats to consider:
» Coleman had six carries, 31 yards (5.2 average) with four receptions, 132 yards and a receiving TD. He's the first player to record more than 100 receiving yards against the Broncos this season.
» In their last two games, the Falcons have defeated each of the two participants from Super Bowl 50 (Broncos, Panthers). They're the third team since 1970 to defeat both teams from the prior Super Bowl.
Power of the moment: Heading into the game, there were reports that Coleman wouldn't play because of a sickle cell trait and the altitude at Mile High. Instead, it was Coleman, not Julio Jones, who racked up the receiving yards against one of the NFL's best defenses.
Roberto Aguayo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Strong stats to consider:
» Aguayo was 49-49 for field goal attempts inside of 40 yards in college.
» Not only did this game snap a three-game losing streak, it's the Bucs' fist win over the Carolina Panthers since Week 11, 2012.
Power of the moment: Heading into the final seconds, Aguayo had missed two FGs already on the day. But as time expired, his final attempt was good from 38 yards out. The Panthers had won six consecutive games against the Bucs before Monday.