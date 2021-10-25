Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dies at age 71

NFL replay official Carl Madsen died Sunday at the age of 71.
Madsen died while returning home from the Kansas City Chiefs-Tennessee Titans game.
"Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture for more than two decades, first as a highly respected on-field official before transitioning to a replay role beginning in 2009," NFL senior VP of officiating training and development Walt Anderson said in a statement. "A terrific friend and colleague, Carl's love of football and dedication to officiating was ever-present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country. A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed."
Madsen spent 12 seasons as an on-field official from 1997 to 2008, before becoming a replay official in 2009. Madsen was in his 12th year as a replay official this season, the most experienced, along with Paul Weidner, of the NFL's 17 replay officials.
Madsen served in the U.S. Air Force from 1973-76.