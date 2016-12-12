Le'Veon Bell, Dak Prescott, Giants hatch hot takes -- what's legit?

It certainly doesn't hurt Atlanta that the defense is showing signs of life, at least in the form of a few young playmakers. How about the way Vic Beasley has stepped up this year? Tied for the NFL lead with 13.5 sacks? Very impressive. And rookie safety Keanu Neal has been an impact player, too. Defense isn't going to carry this Falcons team -- See: No. 28 ranking in both yards and points allowed -- but the unit can complement Atlanta's explosive offese if it continues to force turnovers and get to the opposing quarterback.