Kirk Cousins directs biggest comeback in Redskins history

Power of the moment: The 13th International Series game played in London since 2007 turned out to arguably be the best. It was wild. After the Bills got out to a 3-0 lead, the Jaguars scored 27 unanswered points in the second quarter in a span of just under six minutes of game time. In doing so, the Jaguars became just the fifth team since 1983 to score four touchdowns in a span of 340 seconds or less. Then, Jacksonville saw that lead evaporate. Buffalo scored 28 unanswered points to take a 31-27 lead with 5:21 remaining in the game. The Bills' last score came on a pick six by Corey Graham. Bortles would atone for his mistake, driving the Jaguars 84 yards for the winning score with just over two minutes remaining.