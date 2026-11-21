The clips underlined an age-old idea that has been the subject of years of scientific research and pop wisdom: There is a subtle but significant power in remembering another person's name.

It can catalyze a locker room. It can influence effort. It can shape how a person sees themself.

"It really affects the feelings of the person in that lesser-status role," said Katelyn Cooper, an associate professor in the School of Life Sciences at Arizona State. "They feel like they matter and that they're not invisible."

Cooper has studied how college professors can influence student well-being and effort by remembering and using their names during classes in large lecture halls.

Even the belief that a professor likely knows their name can cause students to feel more engaged. However, it's also been found to affect everything from sales (one study found that people were more likely to buy cookies when the requester used their name) to sports locker rooms.

A person's name is deeply personal, and hearing it can be highly stimulating. Consider what psychologists call the "cocktail party effect." When we converse at a cocktail party, we use selective attention, focusing on the conversation in front of us and filtering out the additional noise. Yet one piece of auditory stimuli almost always cuts through: our name.

"Names are able to break through consciousness," said Michelle D. Miller, a professor of psychological sciences at Northern Arizona University.

At the same time, most people believe they are bad at remembering other people's names. And in this case, most people are right. The science behind the contrast is relatively straightforward.

When we meet a new person, their name is essentially an arbitrary label. Biographical details like a person's job or home are stored in our semantic memory -- and often connected to a deeper emotional meaning -- but names are recalled through a different retrieval pathway.

In a famous 1980s study, a group of psychologists discovered what became known as the Baker-baker paradox: we are more likely to remember that a person is a baker than that their last name is Baker. The expectation that someone won't remember your name is one reason it can feel so powerful when someone does.

"Suddenly, you feel like you matter and you feel like they care about you," Cooper said. "And then that becomes a memorable experience."

In 2017, Cooper was the lead author of a paper examining how someone in a leadership or authority position could impact those under them. Using a biology class at Arizona State with more than 180 students, she studied a professor who used placards -- or name tents -- to call students by name during class and went out of her way to ask for students' names when she saw them at office hours or on campus.

Students reported feeling more invested in the class and holding the professor in higher regard. But one of the most intriguing findings came when they tested the professor on her students' names at the end of the semester.

Nearly 80 percent of the students in the class said they thought the professor knew their name. However, the professor could accurately identify only about 53 percent of students. Cooper said that the perception that the professor knew their name changed their view of the professor and the class. The dynamic, she added, was similar to that of Ball greeting arena employees.

"Even though this interaction is between two people, it can also spur feelings of a greater sense of community in the classroom," Cooper said. "I would imagine that it extends to a greater sense of community around a team or around a group of people who are working toward the same goals."

For athletes like Cousins and Ball who are thrust onto new teams, learning the names of an entire organization can be daunting. But experts say there are ways to better remember names. One is to manufacture an odd association with a new name the moment you learn it. Another is to ask the person to spell it. Or, in Cousins's case, use photos and study them.

Of course, another reason people are so bad at remembering names is that they're often distracted by what they'll say next or worried about making a good first impression.

"You have to put in the work on the front end cognitively," Miller said. "It does take a massive amount of your focused attention."

Earlier this week, Miller watched a video of Cousins remembering and using his former teammates' names.

One by one, he cycled through. The people who are best at remembering names, she said, are not gifted with an innate trait. They work at it.

"It speaks to the person's focus," Miller said. "Their cognitive discipline. I kind of go, 'I had to go get a Ph.D. to learn how some of this stuff worked. You figured this out on your own.' "

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.