In this corner, the craziest, most aggressive defense in the league: defensive coordinator Brian Flores' Minnesota Vikings blitz more (72 percent) than any NFL team in the last 10 years.

And in the opposite corner, one of the hottest offensive minds in the game: San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who has brain-melded with his quarterback and can seemingly, after injuries to several 49ers receivers, take guys off the street and draw plays to get them open. Quarterback Brock Purdy is averaging the most yards per attempt (12.1) of any quarterback against the blitz in … yup, the past 10 years.

Let's get ready to rumble.

Michael Buffer speaks a little Spanish, and the NFL should use the iconic boxing ring announcer to introduce the NFC's two best teams Sunday night in Mexico City. The 8-1 49ers rank in the top two in points per game (31.2) and yards per play (6.7), while the 7-2 Vikings are top-two in points allowed (14) and yards allowed per play (4.5).

"They put so much pressure on the quarterback, the play caller, the O-Line, the receivers, on everybody," Shanahan said.

Like any big fight, there's a lead-in video to set the stage. A clip of Purdy approaching Flores after the 49ers played the Vikings in 2024 while shaking his head and saying, "Your scheme is crazy," is once again making the rounds.

And that's just the half of it. The Vikings blitz almost twice as much now as they did then.

"Every week is tough, for sure; it's the NFL," Purdy said Thursday. "But just the way (Flores) calls plays and makes you be on top of your stuff when it comes to his pressures and being smart with the ball, he brings guys from every which way. So, he just makes it hard on the quarterback. In the moment when I said that, it was nothing but respect for what he does, and every single week, man, offenses have challenges going up against him."

Purdy is 0-2 against Flores, while Shanahan has lost his last three games against him.

"He's more unique than all the other 31 guys," Shanahan said. "He's the one guy who commits to this, and it's not just a fad for these nine games or whatever. He's been doing it his whole time in Minnesota."

Flores brought the heat as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. Now with the Vikings, his defenses have continued their blitz-heavy ways, and offenses have rarely made them pay for being hyperaggressive.

"He's as good as it gets at that stuff," Shanahan said of Flores. "Anybody who lives in that world as much as he does, it's usually a matter of time. I think offensive coaches used to like to say that early on, but it's too many years of it, and it's too many games in this year that they're sound.

"A lot of times, when you go into an NFL game, the pressure's really on people on third down, because everything can come," Shanahan added. "And when you play against Brian, it's 70 straight plays of that."

Luckily, Shanahan has a lot of answers at his disposal. He has two running backs who can get yards on first and second downs, and Christian McCaffrey is one of the all-time great receiving backs.

Shanahan could also mimic the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions, who notched recent wins over the Vikings by using tight ends to run-block or leak out for catches.

And with the possible return of wide receiver Mike Evans, Shanahan could have two of the most prolific wideouts ever (Keenan Allen is the other half of that duo) to get open quickly and provide targets for Purdy before the rush gets home. The 49ers could even try this with four receivers on the field at times.

Also, don't forget receiver Deebo Samuel coming around the corner on a reverse, or setting up for a quick screen. The 49ers have a lot of ways to get the Vikings out of their comfort zone, and that will be the San Francisco offense's primary objective Sunday.

"Obviously, they're going to throw a lot at you, right?" 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak said. "But to me, the thing that jumps out the most is this is a unit that's been playing together for three or four years now. And so the comfort level and the familiarity that this group of players has is kind of unmatched in this league."

The Vikings throw different blitzes and different coverages at teams. They do so quickly, with everyone on the same page.

"They're violent, and they are on their assignments," Kubiak said. "It's probably the most unique scheme you're going to go against in the league, in terms of the amount of blitzes they're going to run, the different ways they're going to try to affect the quarterback. It's a huge challenge. And they're going to do that to stop the run. They're going to do that to affect you in the dropback passing game to get to the quarterback."

There is an element of surprise mixed in with the Vikings having more pass rushers than offenses have blockers at different spots on different downs.

"My challenge for the offense is when (the Vikings) have their advantageous looks -- can you avoid a negative?" Shanahan said. "The biggest negative is turning it over. The next negative is losing yards. When your average on defense is third and 9 to 10, that means you're going to be really good on third down, but it also means you're damn good on first and second down.

"That's why we've got to stay consistent and manage the bad plays and be extremely aggressive and fearless," Shanahan added. "You can't be careless either, or you'll give up those sacks, and they'll get after you like they seem to get after everybody."

Some teams have withered against the Vikings' pressure -- the Green Bay Packers did so twice this season -- but one key to avoiding a similar fate is to keep attacking Minnesota's defense.

"I think that's huge," Kubiak said. "I think that's every week, you want to be the aggressor. … You can't be conservative. You can't just hope, just death by inches against this defense. You've got to go make plays; you've got to be aggressive; and you've got to try to go win the game. And the thing that this defense does better than anybody is they get you into bad passing situations -- second-and-long, third-and-long."

Niners-Vikings might be the best matchup in the NFL so far this year, and we haven't even talked about mid-game adjustments, or whether Mexico City's altitude (7,350 feet above sea level) will persuade Flores to dial back Minnesota's aggression, or use more subs.

'They manufacture a lot of free hitters to the quarterback," 49ers left tackle Trent Williams said. "It's a really challenging test."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.