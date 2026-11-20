EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The huddle broke, and the race began. Chris O'Leary vs. Tony Jefferson; coach vs. player. They sprinted to the dummy bags used to simulate punch outs and forced fumbles. Another Thursday.

"Still got gas!" O'Leary chirped at his veteran safety. He held off on the next part.

O'Leary, in his first season as Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator, has his guys run the same drill every padded practice. Dummies (with arms) are positioned as a passer or ball carrier at different angles. The goal is to get the ball.

A textbook rep turned O'Leary into a Twitch streamer. "Teach tape!" he said. "Clip it!" Chargers staff was filming the practice so coaches and players could study it later.

Earlier in the day, offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel mulled over "voided zones" and a looming matchup Sunday against a New York Jets defense that likes to blitz. It was a short week. The team plane departed after the Chargers' 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on "Monday Night Football" and arrived back in L.A. early Tuesday morning. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said he did "a couple days' work in the span of 24 hours" after Monday's win improved the Chargers' record to 1-8.

Some say the team should give up on the season. Tank, they insist. But how? "I don't even know how you actually could tank," Jefferson said. "I don't know if that's even a real thing."

Losing games on purpose to get a higher draft pick might sound intuitive. It isn't.

Players can't tank. They don't know how. If they did, playing to improve the franchise's chances of drafting a potentially cheaper replacement would go against their interests. "There's always going to be good prospects, and I think the picks land where they're supposed to land," Jefferson said.

Coaches can't tank. After a losing season, there is no guarantee they'll even be around to coach an incoming, blue-chip prospect. "That's everything to us," Harbaugh said of winning the next game.

General managers can tank, but Joe Hortiz did not trade anyone at 0-8, for better or worse. The one player he tried to deal just helped deliver the Chargers' first win. "I feel like we can win this year," Hortiz said.

The Chargers haven't been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. They're getting close, though. A top pick at a position of need would probably do more for the franchise than a handful of wins with no playoff appearance. But the costs of tanking for a higher pick could outweigh the benefits.

"I think for me as a competitor, if I heard that, it'd be kind of the end of it for me," tackle Joe Alt said.

Khalil Mack signed on for another year to chase a ring with the Chargers, then expressed his desire to see through his commitment to winning in the midst of a season of losing. "I never knew that I would have to explain not tanking," Mack said. "Year 13, bro. I'm not thinking about losing football games."

Jefferson wants to be a GM someday. He interned with the Ravens' scouting department when he briefly retired in 2023. So he considered tanking through that lens.

"I would never tank," Jefferson said. "One, because I don't want to build my culture that way. I wouldn't want losing to be something that we're known for. … As far as draft picks, obviously Jeremiah Smith or whatever, they're No. 1. My opinion is one player can't change -- maybe a quarterback can make a huge difference -- but one player really can't fully change their organization. … I've seen great receivers all over throughout a season get doubled and taken out of the game. I've seen running backs have to split carries that were No. 1 picks. You just don't know."

To tank, Tarheeb Still should have let Zay Flowers cut back without yanking at the ball in Monday's win, Tuli Tuipulotu should have played patty-cake with the Ravens offensive linemen, and Omarion Hampton should not have been given the ball 22 times.

"I think I've seen it in the NBA one time, where they were sitting the starters or something … because they wanted to get a lottery pick," Jefferson said. "But football is too hard, and it's too easy for a game to be flipped at any moment. You could try to tank, but you're not going to tell a player to do something wrong or do the wrong thing. The other team fumbles; they pick it up. What are you going to say? 'Don't score!' I think it's impossible to tank in football."

The Chargers have less than a 1 percent chance of making the postseason, according to The Athletic's Playoff Simulator, and no team has ever recovered from a 0-5 start to reach the playoffs in the same season. L.A. was 0-8. Its chances of receiving the top pick sit at 14 percent, behind the Tennessee Titans (34 percent) and the Miami Dolphins (30 percent), per The Athletic's 2027 draft projections.

If the Chargers somehow win the rest of their nine remaining games, making the playoffs would become a toss-up. Our simulator has a 9-8 Chargers team in the postseason 50 percent of the time. Anything short of running the table would likely lead to an early vacation.

Winning that many games in a row, for this team, would be borderline miraculous. But playing to lose -- tanking -- for that many games might be even more unlikely.

"I know here, that's not even in the thought of anybody," Jefferson said. "Joe, everybody upstairs. We don't believe in tanking. That's not in our culture, and I agree with that. I don't think anybody should ever purposely lose games."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.