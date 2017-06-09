Khalil Mack, Von Miller top NFL's most indispensable defenders

I didn't put Donald on this list last year for all of the right reasons -- I thought the Rams would be terrible, regardless of his contributions -- and the fan base wasn't happy with me. Well, I think with a new head coach in Sean McVay and Wade Phillips in to run the defense, the Rams will be better than people think. And Donald gives them a fighting chance. He's the best defensive tackle in the league. And no one will be surprised if he takes home Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2017.