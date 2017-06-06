The Schein Nine

Julio Jones heads NFL's most indispensable offensive players

Published: Jun 06, 2017 at 07:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Schein_2019_png
Adam Schein

NFL.com Contributing Columnist

It's summertime. We're months away from real, live football games. So I'm here to supply something that we need. Well, actually, something NFL teams need.

It's time for my annual rundown of indispensable players.

To jog your memory, let's review the meaning of the word indispensable. According to Dictionary.com, it means "absolutely necessary, essential, or requisite." In NFL terms, it's those players teams simply cannot live without.

Now, let me remind you of a couple things about this particular list of mine:

1) THIS IS NOT A LIST OF THE NFL'S BEST PLAYERS. AGAIN, IT'S THE MOST INDISPENSABLE.

2) AS USUAL, I DIDN'T INCLUDE QUARTERBACKS ON THE OFFENSIVE SIDE OF THINGS. OTHERWISE THAT POSITION WOULD OWN THE ENTIRE LIST.

Please re-read those two caveats before you @ me on Twitter with your complaints. Dez Bryant is a star. He's not on this list.

With all that as the backdrop, here's my annual list of indispensable offensive players, Schein Nine style.

1) Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Jones is a freak. This 6-foot-3, 220-pound marvel can't be contained. He's everything to reigning MVP Matt Ryan. Jones cannot be covered by one corner because, well, he's not a mortal man. Need proof? You don't need to travel too far back in time. How about this past season's playoffs?

Over three games against the league's top competition (after all, that's what the postseason is), Jones racked up 19 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Remember that spectacular, fourth-quarter grab in the Super Bowl? Standard fare for Jones, who makes the extraordinary ordinary.

Jones makes everyone around him better, from Mohamed Sanu to Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. And the guy under center certainly benefits from his presence. Ryan is an elite quarterback, but the skill and sheer presence of Jones takes the quarterback's game to the next level. I believe the Falcons, as I wrote last month, can avoid the infamous Super Bowl hangover -- and the Ryan-Jones connection is the main reason why.

2) Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

I thought Zeke -- not his teammate, Dak Prescott -- deserved Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and I had the running back in my top four for league MVP. He defines indispensable. Zeke changed everything for the Cowboys last season, controlling the clock and moving the ball -- greatly impacting the offense and preserving the defense simultaneously. The Cowboys morphed from a punchline (4-12 in 2015) to a powerhouse (13-3 in '16) with Elliott.

And he's only getting better. Look at how he progressed over the course of his rookie season. In three September games, Elliott averaged a modest 3.9 yards per carry and scored a total of two touchdowns. Over the next 12 games, he averaged 5.4 a pop and notched 14 scores. Despite sitting out Week 17 to rest (the Cowboys had already locked up the No. 1 seed), the rookie back led the league in rushing by 313 yards! Just think what he's going to do in Year 2 ...

3) Odell Beckham Jr., WR, New York Giants

It's not hyperbole to call Beckham the Giants' offense. At least not with what we've seen so far. Beckham's numbers, three years into his professional career, are eye-popping: 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. Andre Johnson never hit double-digit touchdowns in a season during his fabulous career; Beckham's already done so three times.

Eli Manning and the Giants would fall apart without the dominating play of No. 13. Yes, Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram were nice offseason additions. Yes, Sterling Shepard is fresh off a promising rookie season. It doesn't matter. OBJ is clearly the straw that stirs Big Blue's drink. Which is why, as I wrote last week, it is so important for the fourth-year pro to get it in every sense.

The Giants' offensive line and run game are suspect. Odell Beckham Jr. puts the Giants in the conversation for everything in 2017. It's that simple.

4) David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Johnson didn't make this list in 2016. Now, having proven last season that he's a bona fide star and one of the most well-rounded players in the entire league, Johnson earns a top-tier slot.

Arizona can survive a Carson Palmer injury or a Carson Palmer skid, with Johnson dazzling and dominating like he does. Johnson posted 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the first 15 games of last season -- an astounding NFL record. You could make the case that he's the best runner and receiving target on the 2017 Cardinals. I know I would.

5) Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers' security blanket returned to action after missing the entire 2015 campaign due to a torn ACL. And once Jordy returned to Full Nelson mode, getting his legs and chemistry back, Rodgers and the Packers took off, winning their final six regular-season games and then two playoff games (before falling to the Falcons in the NFC title bout).

Nelson finished with 97 catches and an NFL-high 14 touchdowns. He stretched the field for Green Bay and kept the other receivers in their more suitable place on the depth chart.

Heading toward the 2017 season, the backfield has question marks. The offensive line has regressed. General manager Ted Thompson's shortcomings have made it more about Aaron Rodgers than ever before. Which means Nelson is more indispensable than ever before.

6) A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Oftentimes, this list is filled with players on winning teams. But Green is the exception. He is everything to Andy Dalton and the Bengals -- particularly if they are looking to overachieve in 2017. Tyler Eifert's health issues continue to compromise the talented tight end. And the team is still looking for consistent targets to replace the free agency casualties of last offseason (Mohamed Sanu and Marvin Jones). First-round pick John Ross could help, but he carries injury concerns into the NFL. Thus, the offensive burden is placed squarely on Green's shoulders.

Fortunately for Cincy, Green's a transcendent talent. He eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first five seasons and was putting together his best campaign yet in 2016 ... before he injured his hamstring in Week 11. Still, 964 yards in 10 games? Not too shabby.

7) Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

I've been reluctant to place a Steeler on this list in the past, because how do you separate Brown and Le'Veon Bell? Well, I just did. Brown has proven to be the most important Steeler not named Ben Roethlisberger.

In the past four seasons, Brown has averaged 120 catches for 1,579 yards and 11 touchdowns. That's just crazy.

8) Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England Patriots

There is a case to be made against Gronk, since the Patriots just won a Super Bowl without him. So I dropped him from No. 2 on last year's list to No. 8.

That said, the Patriots lost Martellus Bennett to free agency. And, by and large, Gronk is just so crucial to Tom Brady's overall success. The numbers tell the story: No. 12 is a different quarterback when No. 87 is on the field.

9) Kelechi Osemele, OG, Oakland Raiders

The first-team All-Pro guard is a stud. And when a kidney stone forced him to miss last December's game against the Chiefs, everything changed for the Raiders, with Oakland losing, 21-13. I picked Oakland to win that game. If I had known KO had been KO'd, I would've changed the pick. It's that simple.

Osemele protects Derek Carr -- and with Carr coming off injury, that's a huge deal. Now he will blow open holes for Marshawn Lynch. Buckle up!

Follow Adam Schein on Twitter @AdamSchein.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL's top nine defenses in 2021: Rams and Bucs reign supreme, but Broncos have immense upside

Stopping today's high-octane offenses is a tough job, but somebody has to do it. Adam Schein projects the top nine NFL defenses in 2021. Who claims the No. 1 spot? Which stout units just missed the cut?
news

NFL's top nine offenses in 2021: Chiefs, Bills, Packers predictably top list, but don't sleep on Falcons

This is a golden era for NFL offenses. Which teams will field the most prolific attacks in 2021? Adam Schein projects his top nine, with some notable units missing the cut.
news

NFL players who NEED strong training camp: Tua Tagovailoa, Jeff Okudah, Darrell Henderson top list

Can Tua Tagovailoa take the Dolphins to the next level? Will Jeff Okudah overcome a disastrous rookie season? Is Darrell Henderson ready to fill the void left by Cam Akers' injury? Adam Schein spotlights nine players who NEED a strong training camp.
news

2021 NFL season: I can't wait to watch these nine players returning from injury

We saw a lot of significant injuries early in the 2020 NFL campaign, sidelining numerous stars for the majority of last season. Adam Schein can't wait to watch them all again this fall, especially these nine individuals.
news

Which franchise could win first Super Bowl in 2021 NFL season? Bills, Browns Titans top list

The NBA's conference finals are chock-full of new blood. This got Adam Schein thinking about the 12 NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl. Who has the best chance to hoist that first Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2021 season? Check out the rankings.
news

Madden NFL 22 cover: Who SHOULD get spotlight? Aaron Donald, Alvin Kamara among 9 players I'd pick

It appears the Madden NFL 22 cover will be revealed on Thursday. So ... who SHOULD receive one of the brightest spotlights in football? Considering marketability, domination and sizzle, Adam Schein ranks his top nine candidates.
news

Nine NFL bandwagons to hop on in 2021: Tennessee Titans, Joe Burrow and Brandon Staley top the list

In the dog days of the NFL offseason, optimism reigns. Contending teams are bullish on 2021, rebuilding teams are keen on the new direction and individuals become the subjects of flowery profiles. Who can you TRULY believe in? Adam Schein identifies nine bandwagons to hop on.
news

Bold predictions for 2021 NFL season: Aaron Rodgers lifts Broncos, Julio Jones fuels Titans

Fulfilling an annual offseason duty, Adam Schein makes bold predictions for the coming NFL campaign -- and this time around, he's feeling EXTRA frisky. Ready for Aaron Rodgers and Julio Jones to sport new uniforms? How about Myles Garrett making history?
news

2021 NFL MVP dark horses: Don't sleep on Justin Herbert, Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston

In the wake of the schedule release, it's high time to forecast what could transpire in the 2021 NFL season -- and WHO could make the most significant individual impact. Adam Schein spotlights nine dark-horse candidates for MVP.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Patriots, Bears hit on QBs; Raiders leave heads scratching

With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, Adam Schein breaks down what he loved (Mac Jones to the Pats!) what he liked (the Falcons' smart approach) and what he loathed (another Raiders reach). 
news

Sizzling-hot NFL draft takes: Mac Jones can win Rookie of the Year on Kyle Shanahan's 49ers

It's draft week, and Adam Schein's bursting at the seams with takes! Which polarizing prospect could be in prime position to win Offensive Rookie of the Year? Who's the best player in this class? Which team simply CANNOT take a quarterback?
news

Tua Tagovailoa, A.J. Green, Patrick Peterson among discounted players I still believe in

Tua Tagovailoa, A.J. Green and Patrick Peterson have plenty of doubters these days, but one man remains optimistic. Adam Schein spotlights nine notable players he still believes in.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW