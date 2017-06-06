Julio Jones heads NFL's most indispensable offensive players

And he's only getting better. Look at how he progressed over the course of his rookie season. In three September games, Elliott averaged a modest 3.9 yards per carry and scored a total of two touchdowns. Over the next 12 games, he averaged 5.4 a pop and notched 14 scores. Despite sitting out Week 17 to rest (the Cowboys had already locked up the No. 1 seed), the rookie back led the league in rushing by 313 yards! Just think what he's going to do in Year 2 ...