Julian Edelman's Patriots return helps spark passing attack

Still, despite earning another conference win, the Patriots committed too many self-inflicted wounds Thursday night -- a dropped Edelman pass that stalled an early drive, multiple miscommunications between Josh Gordon and Brady, dropped passes from Chris Hogan and Gronkowski that led to interceptions -- and nearly allowed an injury-riddled Colts team to mount a comeback. The mental mistakes serve as a useful reminder that, as good as this offense looks at times, and as good as it may be on paper, it is not yet where it needs to be to consistently take on some of the AFC's more dominant defenses.