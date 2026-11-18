Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ruled out receiver Josh Downs before the snap. And he says now that was a mistake.

This was in the second quarter of Sunday's 35-13 road win over the Atlanta Falcons, and on a third-and-6, Mahomes scanned the defense and saw cornerback Mike Hughes lined up outside of Downs. That meant it would be difficult for Downs to win on his planned route back toward the sideline.

Mahomes looked elsewhere. His eventual pass to receiver Xavier Worthy fell incomplete.

That's when Mahomes returned to the sideline -- and said he was surprised by what he saw on replay. Downs had faked inside, then broken outside, leaving plenty of room if Mahomes had looked his way.

"You see it on the tablet like, 'He won,'" Mahomes said. "Then the next drive, I threw it to him on a trust play like that."

Mahomes decided to give Downs a chance the next time out, lofting a back-shoulder throw into the end zone -- a pass the Chiefs rarely attempt.

Downs made good on it, contorting his body to pull down an 18-yard touchdown as part of a notable Chiefs debut.

Just five days after he was traded to Kansas City from the Indianapolis Colts, Downs caught four passes for 53 yards with his touchdown. It was even more impressive considering he was on the field for only 10 offensive snaps.

"Could he have had a few more? Yes," coach Andy Reid said Monday. "But for what we asked him to do, he sure handled it well. It looks like Pat and he, they've got a little connection thing going there. So that's something we can build on."

The Chiefs offense performed so well Sunday that Downs was only part of the story. Rookie running back Emmett Johnson went for 171 scrimmage yards in his first NFL start, while receivers Andrew Armstrong and Cyrus Allen had their first touchdown receptions.

Afterward, it meant Downs struggled to maintain postgame space. Because a group of reporters huddled around Armstrong for an interview, Downs gathered his stuff and dressed a few steps away, allowing Armstrong to have his moment.

Downs, for his part, didn't seem upset to share the spotlight as part of the win.

"I just want them to keep trusting me," Downs said, "and allowing me to keep flourishing."

It was a promising start.

Downs' shiftiness was on immediate display as he separated on multiple routes. That included an instance in the second quarter when he beat outside leverage again, crossing the face of Falcons safety Billy Bowman Jr. for a 12-yard gain.

"You get one-on-one, and you've got to let your guys go out there and make plays," Mahomes said. "He's here for a reason, and it's to make those plays."

The chemistry should only pick up from here. Downs -- he says he's currently staying at a hotel after his midweek move to K.C. -- said he would continue studying his playbook while trying to pick up the offense for future weeks.

Reid was plenty happy with how Downs played Sunday. The Chiefs coach said the team had received reports that Downs was a bright player before they traded for him but noted that he'd exceeded expectations so far.

"He's a smart kid," Reid said. "I'm stating the obvious here, just from our standpoint, that he was able to pick -- really -- the whole game plan up and handle it. Those are things you don't know until you get him here."

Downs also said he relished playing with Mahomes, calling it "incredible." He also appreciated being with a Chiefs offense that was so clearly behind its quarterback.

"He has this locker room, and it's his," Downs said. "The fact that he holds that to a high standard, I feel like that's something I didn't know, of course, because I wasn't here. But now that I'm here, I see it every day."

Mahomes promised afterward to look Downs' way more often.

A quick view of the sideline tablet confirmed for Mahomes that the new guy could be a valuable weapon.

Now, it's all about giving him more opportunities.

"I've got to trust him to go out there and make the play," Mahomes said, "and he proved that he could do it."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.