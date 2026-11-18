Coaching was the primary reason the New York Giants charged out to a surprising 5-2-1 start. That's what made it jarring that the blame for last Thursday's 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders starts with the coaching.

Sure, the players contributed to the loss. Kicker Dominic Zvada missed a 33-yard field goal in a three-point game. Wide receiver Malik Nabers fumbled at Washington's 16-yard line. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw a panicked interception in the final minute, when the Giants needed only 15 yards to get into range for a potential game-tying field goal. Cornerback Dru Phillips got beaten by wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Washington's game-winning 32-yard touchdown.

Every game will feature execution lapses, especially for an imperfect team like the Giants. But the coaching staff had pushed the right buttons consistently this season, leading to a 4-1-1 record in one-score games entering the matchup with the Commanders.

As the Giants shift into the stiffest portion of their schedule, their coaching approach will need to evolve. The Giants have mostly been able to outlast teams in their weight class by playing a conservative style that required them to come up with one big play late to secure a victory.

Operating with such a small margin of error against more talented teams isn't a recipe for success. On Sunday, the Giants host the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars, whose plus-125 point differential is 37 points better than any other team.

An obvious strategy shift would be getting more aggressive on fourth down. The Giants punted on fourth-and-3 from Washington's 46-yard line early in the fourth quarter while trailing by three points and again on fourth-and-5 from Washington's 41 with 1:54 remaining while leading by four points. There was also the decision to punt on fourth-and-inches from their own 11-yard line with 3:27 remaining while leading by four. The Giants took a delay-of-game penalty there following Jameis Winston's failed attempt to draw the Commanders offsides

Each of those decisions involved significant variables. Going for the fourth-and-inches would have been the type of decision that is supported by analytics but only put into practice by uber-aggressive coaches, such as the Detroit Lions' Dan Campbell.

"That would have been gutsy -- ballsy," Harbaugh said the day after the game. "We could have gone for that one. And you know, I'm kind of kicking myself. Maybe we should have just gone for that one, too."

The fourth-and-3 punt early in the fourth quarter was the most egregiously conservative call. It was a no-brainer decision based on analytics, but also a situation that called for being aggressive based on game flow. The Giants' three previous possessions had produced two touchdown drives and Nabers' fumble deep in Washington territory.

The Giants drove from their 23-yard line to Washington's 46 before tight end Theo Johnson dropped a pass on third-and-3. Trailing 17-14, Harbaugh elected to play the field-position game, but punter Jordan Stout didn't deliver. A touchback netted the Giants only 26 yards of field position.

"When we were talking about it during the game, we just felt like they were out of our range to go for (it)," Harbaugh said. "A lot of it was the analytics too, but even just the feeling comfortable about doing it because we have a chance to pin them back in there."

Punting on the fourth-and-5 late was the right decision in that spot. The bigger problem was the ultra-conservative quarterback keeper play call on third-and-3. Commanders linebacker Sonny Styles easily read the play -- McCarthy was alone in an empty backfield -- and penetrated to drop the quarterback for a 2-yard loss.

Cam Skattebo had gained seven yards on the first two downs, so it would have been understandable to again hand the ball to the battering-ram running back. Or the coaching staff could have trusted McCarthy to throw the ball to ice the game against a Commanders defense geared up to stop the run.

"Looking back on it, I think a good pass there might've been good, too," Harbaugh said. "It's not like we're trying to play it safe or anything like that. We're not afraid to throw the ball there."

McCarthy's impressive play in his first three starts should embolden the coaching staff to put more on his shoulders in crunch time.

"I think he's proven that he's capable of winning games and making the plays, and I probably feel more strongly about that now than ever," Harbaugh said. "We're definitely in the process of growing that confidence, for sure. He's earned that right. I'm excited about where he's going, going forward and our chance to close out some games."

Being more aggressive on fourth down could indirectly address another issue suddenly facing the team. Harbaugh has been steadfast in his support of Zvada despite the undrafted rookie missing six kicks in the past five games.

It hasn't helped Zvada that nine of his 23 attempts this season have been from 50-plus yards. If the Giants commit to being aggressive, they can start to call plays on third down with the plan to go for it on fourth down when they're around their opponents' 40-yard line.

Harbaugh isn't averse to going for it on fourth down. The Giants converted a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak at Washington's 30-yard line during a second-quarter touchdown drive.

Harbaugh was once viewed as being on the cutting edge of analytics and fourth-down decision-making. That hasn't been the case this season, with the numbers showing that he has been among the most conservative coaches in the league on fourth down.

The good news is that Harbaugh has shown a willingness to adapt, whether that's been schematic changes or depth-chart shuffles. He seems open to embracing a new mindset on fourth downs.

"You can kind of get as aggressive as you want to get, and we're not afraid," Harbaugh said. "We've done that before. History would tell you that. We want to be aggressive. We want to be smart."

Turning the aggressive dial up may be necessary for the Giants to continue their unexpected success.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.