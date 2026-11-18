INDIANAPOLIS -- Seth McGowan can't let it go.

"They still owe me one!" the Indianapolis Colts running back said through a grin.

McGowan, a rookie seventh-round pick, sat at his locker this week reflecting on his promising NFL start, which has culminated in a pair of recent touchdowns. His first touchdown came in a narrow loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9, and the second was in a close win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday that helped snap the Colts' five-game losing streak.

However, as McGowan prepares for the first Thursday night game of his career against the rival Houston Texans, he still believes his touchdown total is one short.

"I scored!" McGowan said, smiling and shaking his head. "They did me dirty."

McGowan was referring to the play in which he appeared to score on a 1-yard run in the Colts' preseason opener against the New England Patriots. At the end of his plunge, McGowan stuck the ball out across the goal line, which should've triggered an automatic score. However, after the ball broke the plane, it was swatted out of his possession and ruled as a lost fumble.

McGowan later revealed that the NFL told him the referees made a mistake, spoiling his first unofficial touchdown.

The missed call still lingers with the rookie, but it's become a footnote for an otherwise promising start to his career. McGowan, who was the Colts' penultimate pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has emerged as a worthy backfield mate next to All-Pro Jonathan Taylor. They combined for 160 rushing yards against the Dolphins, offering tangible proof of their potential.

Both should be heavily relied on again Thursday in Houston, especially amid Daniel Jones' continued struggles in the passing game.

"Just a really physical, tough runner," Jones said of McGowan. "J.T. can run that way, too, but a lot of times, J.T. can be more patient and hit the big one. He's an explosive guy, and Seth is downhill and really physical and a hard guy to tackle. I think they complement each other well."

But can they also complement him?

"Yeah, for sure," Jones said. "Definitely helps to run the ball like we have."

After rushing for a season-high 172 rushing yards against Miami, the Colts appear to have found a viable approach to steadying their offense, which has been held back by arguably the worst passing game in the NFL.

Jones, whose 67.0 passer rating ranks last in the league, is at the center of it all.

Nearly every week for the last month, Colts coach Shane Steichen has been asked if he's considered benching Jones. Steichen quickly dismissed that question again Sunday after Jones finished 11 of 22 for just 108 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions against Miami.

Steichen cited the Colts' short week for why he wouldn't bench Jones. So, despite turning in arguably the worst performance of an overall terrible season, Jones will remain QB1. His 1.7 QBR was the worst of his career and the worst of any quarterback this season, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Baker Mayfield, who didn't complete a pass in Week 8, mostly due to inclement weather.

What's more, Jones has thrown an interception in five straight games and nine of 10 this season. His 15 turnovers (12 interceptions and three lost fumbles) are the most of any player this year. And, in fact, they're more than 23 other teams.

"I think taking care of the football is the biggest thing," Steichen said of Jones' issues. "I think we gotta do a great job of taking care of the football moving forward without a doubt."

One way to do that is simply handing it off.

The Colts logged a season-high 34 carries in their win over the Dolphins -- which, to be fair, was also aided by Indy's defensive touchdown -- with Taylor and McGowan routinely gashing Miami's run defense. Taylor totaled 16 carries for 83 yards, while McGowan notched career highs of 12 carries and 77 yards. The rookie's 5.2 yards per carry this season is the sixth-most among players with at least 50 rushes.

Taylor, meanwhile, played just 66.7 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps against Miami, his second-lowest mark this season, per NFL Pro. He was on the sideline when McGowan powered in a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, showing how much trust the rookie has earned. Last season, when Taylor played a career-high 82 percent of Indy's offensive snaps, having any other running back touch the ball in the red zone would've been laughable.

"It doesn't matter what I envision. It's effective," Taylor said of splitting carries. "It helped us get a win. If we gotta win doing that and that's what it takes, then I'm all for it. Seth has been growing each and every single day. … That's what you want out of a rookie. You want someone who doesn't think they've arrived and wants to know, 'What can I do to get better?'"

As the Colts look to build on their two-back rushing approach, they'll likely be without starting tackles Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis due to a concussion and a knee injury, respectively.

However, Jones and Taylor, both team captains, expressed confidence in the Colts' reserves to step up and continue creating holes up front. McGowan echoed that sentiment and looks forward to the challenge as Indy tries to sweep Houston for the first time since 2021.

"My first primetime game was when we went down to Kansas City (in Week 2) and the energy that week was real different," McGowan said. "Even the flight down there was super exciting. I feel like that game we came out punching, and (we're) hoping to do the same thing on Thursday."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.