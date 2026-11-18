The NFL trade deadline has come and gone. Teams around the league still have potential needs to fill as they hit the homestretch of the season.

At this point in the calendar, those teams will likely have to turn to the street free-agent pool. Options are limited, but there are veterans available for teams that did not address needs at the deadline.

We played matchmaker and identified five of our favorite fits between teams and remaining free agents.

OT Taylor Decker to the Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons has yet to play a down this season, and he remains on injured reserve because of a back injury. Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson has exceeded expectations after being forced into a starting role in Simmons' absence, but Benson has given up 13 pressures in his last two games, including eight in a win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10. The Falcons had success attacking Benson's outside shoulder, and a variety of rushers were able to win around his edge. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes still threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns, so it was not a debilitating performance from Benson in pass protection.

The Chiefs are 7-2 and firmly in the mix in the AFC. Do they trust Benson to be their starting left tackle into the postseason? Decker requested his release from the Detroit Lions in March. He remains unsigned. Decker underwent shoulder surgery in 2024 and never fully recovered. In 2025, he missed three games, and by the end of the year, he was effectively playing with one arm. If Decker is in a better place with his shoulder health, he could be the stopgap option that solidifies Mahomes' blindside protection for a playoff run.

Edge Leonard Floyd to the Detroit Lions

The Lions finally started to turn a corner defensively after their bye. Safety Brian Branch returned in Week 6. Since that point, the Lions rank sixth in expected points added per play on defense, according to TruMedia. But Sunday in Munich, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL while celebrating a sack. He is out for the season.

Hutchinson was the Lions' most important defensive player. Just as the defense was coalescing, they lost him to a freak injury. The Lions should be looking to the free-agent market to add an edge rusher. Floyd is perhaps their best option, as it's unclear whether Joey Bosa is even eyeing a return to the field. Floyd had 36 pressures for the Falcons last season. The timing of the Hutchinson injury is brutal. It came less than a week after the trade deadline. The Lions will not fully replace Hutchinson, but Floyd can fill a role. The Lions are in first place in the NFC North.

WR Darius Slayton to the Pittsburgh Steelers

With the division lead on the line, the Steelers struggled offensively in a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 29 passes for 143 yards. Receiver DK Metcalf caught only two of his six targets, and both of those receptions came in garbage time.

The Steelers rank 25th in EPA per dropback through 10 weeks, according to TruMedia. They have been one of the best rushing teams in the league this season, but when they could not get that phase going against the Bengals, the offense was nonexistent. The Steelers need help at receiver. Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. are on injured reserve. Metcalf has caught just five of his 18 targets over the past three games. We had the Steelers pegged as potential receiver buyers ahead of the deadline. They did not make a move.

Slayton was cut by the New York Giants in early September. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts, but he did not see the field before he was cut Oct. 16. Slayton suffered a knee injury in practice the week before he was cut. Slayton has been productive in his career, and he would be a welcome addition to a Steelers offense in need of another pass catcher.

CB Marshon Lattimore to the New England Patriots

One year after they made the Super Bowl, the Patriots' season is on the brink after Drake Maye suffered a serious ankle injury against the Lions on Sunday. Maye is expected to miss extended time and potentially the rest of the season, according to The Athletic's Jonathan Jones. Tommy DeVito is next up at quarterback. The Patriots are 5-5, and according to The Athletic's NFL Playoff Simulator, their chances of making the playoffs have dipped to 25 percent.

If the Patriots have any chance of keeping this season afloat, they have to improve their pass defense. New England ranks 25th in EPA per dropback on defense, according to TruMedia. Cornerback Carlton Davis has missed time with multiple injuries this season. He did not play against the Lions because of a knee injury.

Cornerback depth was a need for the Patriots heading into the deadline because of Davis' injuries. Lattimore was inconsistent last season for the Washington Commanders before he suffered a torn ACL in Week 9. He is too grabby in coverage, which has led to 44 career penalties, but he is still viable specifically as a press-man corner. Lattimore is stickier when he can get his hands on receivers early in downs. He is far less effective when playing off zone coverage. The Patriots like to press their corners, and they are second in the league in man coverage rate this season, according to TruMedia.

TE Will Dissly to the Cleveland Browns

At 6-4, the Browns are perhaps the biggest surprise of this season. One of their top needs heading into the trade deadline was blocking at tight end. They did not make a deal. Harold Fannin Jr. is an emerging star as a receiver, but blocking is not necessarily a strength of his game. Dissly has been a proven run blocker over time with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers. He battled injuries in 2025 with the Chargers, leading to his release with a failed physical in the spring. If healthy, Dissly would fill a need for the Browns, who rank 25th in EPA per designed rush this season, according to TruMedia.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.