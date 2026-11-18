Many were surprised that Keenan Allen was able to catch five passes in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys, less than five days after joining the San Francisco 49ers and being handed a big, complicated playbook.

Allen wasn't. Neither was coach Kyle Shanahan. The resume spoke for itself.

Allen, 34, has 1,100 career catches, ranking eighth in NFL history.

"We told him when he came in to try and learn everything, and he sat down with us on Saturday and told us he felt good with all the stuff," Shanahan said. "He was awesome."

Mind you, it wasn't easy.

"On Wednesday, I didn't know what any of the words meant," Allen said.

But the Cal product put his mind to it and crammed -- it didn't hurt that he'd played the Cowboys just a week earlier with the Indianapolis Colts -- and he was able to fill in for the injured Mike Evans quite well. When the play broke down and quarterback Brock Purdy started darting around, Allen showed his feel for the game and found an open patch of turf to make himself an open target.

"Just trying to stay quarterback friendly," Allen said. "Be an outlet and always be in his vision, and if he throws me the ball, always being able to make a play … just playing ball."

Allen finished with five catches on seven targets for 61 yards -- both the most among 49ers wideouts in the game -- and four of the grabs went for first downs, including a diving 23-yard gain on third-and-12 and an 8-yard gain on third-and-6.