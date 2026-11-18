Keenan Allen's quick acclimation to the 49ers wasn't easy (he just made it look that way)
Many were surprised that Keenan Allen was able to catch five passes in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys, less than five days after joining the San Francisco 49ers and being handed a big, complicated playbook.
Allen wasn't. Neither was coach Kyle Shanahan. The resume spoke for itself.
Allen, 34, has 1,100 career catches, ranking eighth in NFL history.
"We told him when he came in to try and learn everything, and he sat down with us on Saturday and told us he felt good with all the stuff," Shanahan said. "He was awesome."
Mind you, it wasn't easy.
"On Wednesday, I didn't know what any of the words meant," Allen said.
But the Cal product put his mind to it and crammed -- it didn't hurt that he'd played the Cowboys just a week earlier with the Indianapolis Colts -- and he was able to fill in for the injured Mike Evans quite well. When the play broke down and quarterback Brock Purdy started darting around, Allen showed his feel for the game and found an open patch of turf to make himself an open target.
"Just trying to stay quarterback friendly," Allen said. "Be an outlet and always be in his vision, and if he throws me the ball, always being able to make a play … just playing ball."
Allen finished with five catches on seven targets for 61 yards -- both the most among 49ers wideouts in the game -- and four of the grabs went for first downs, including a diving 23-yard gain on third-and-12 and an 8-yard gain on third-and-6.
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Purdy was impressed.
"He's great," the quarterback said. "Just a true pro. He understands routes, and he moves well within routes. He does a good job of creating separation. I feel like in man coverage moments, he was able to sort of put some savvy on it and get open. Which is really cool for me to see and feel.
"So obviously with the limited reps that we got (last) week, I'm excited to build off this."
Receiver Deebo Samuel was a little surprised by Allen's workload, given the level of difficulty.
"Because Kyle's offense is pretty much crazy," Samuel said, "and for him to come in and practice two days and be ready …"
Tight end George Kittle added that he didn't think Allen missed any assignments during the game.
Pretty good for a sixth-round pick, which is what the 49ers gave the Colts to acquire Allen in a trade last week.
Now in his 14th season, Allen has joked that he never had speed in the first place, so he hasn't lost that. He joined a veteran team chasing a Super Bowl ring, and 46 points and 584 yards of offense was not bad for his first game in red and gold. It's fair to say the quarterback made a strong first impression on his new receiver.
"Fire," Allen said of Purdy. "He was making plays. He was extending plays and finding guys down the field to go make plays, and that's exactly what we did."
Evans could return to practice this week -- in Colorado Springs, Colo., as the 49ers prepare for the altitude of Mexico City -- after missing the past three games with Achilles tendinitis. Whether or not he will be ready for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings, Allen will have a role going forward.
"When you have somebody like that out on the field," running back Christian McCaffrey said, "he's just another weapon on this team. You can just go down the list on our roster, and when you get all the guys together to play a certain type of way, it makes football really fun.
"So adding him is a huge asset."
This article originally appeared in The Athletic.