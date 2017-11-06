Offensive Player Rankings

Josh Doctson among Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer nominees

Published: Nov 06, 2017 at 05:05 PM

Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch each had the strength to come through during a key moment and contribute to their teams during Week 9.

Thanks to those strong performances, each player is up for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Here's a deeper look at the significance of those conquests:

Josh Doctson, Washington Redskins

Strong stats to consider:
» Doctson recorded three receptions for 59 yards in the Redskins' 17-14 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Power of the moment: Doctson caught a 38-yard pass from Kirk Cousins with 1:16 on the clock to put the Redskins in a first-and-goal situation and ultimately helping them get the win.

» Vote for Doctson for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 9

Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

Strong stats to consider:
» Woods recorded four receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 51-17 win over the New York Giants.

Power of the moment: Woods had a 52-yard catch-and-run touchdown on 3rd-and-33 to put the Rams up 16-7 over the Giants in the second quarter.

» Vote for Woods for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 9

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

Strong stats to consider:
» Wentz completed 15 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles' 51-23 win over the Denver Broncos.

Power of the moment: Jay Ayai combined with Wentz on a well-orchestrated fake handoff that caught Denver off guard and set up the quarterback's beautiful 32-yard first-quarter touchdown strike to Alshon Jeffery.

» Vote for Wentz for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 9

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Strong stats to consider:
» Prescott completed 21 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys' 28-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Power of the moment:Prescott broke a shoestring tackle and ran for an epic 10-yard rushing touchdown.

» Vote for Prescott for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 9

Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders

Strong stats to consider:
» Lynch rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns in the Raiders' 27-24 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Power of the moment:Lynch ran up the middle for a 22-yard touchdown to put the Raiders up 20-9 in the third quarter.

» Vote for Lynch for Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 9

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings after the 2022 regular season; three playoff offenses with serious concerns

With Super Wild Card Weekend on tap, which teams could have trouble putting points on the board? David Carr identifies the three playoff offenses that concern him the most. Plus, his final ranking of this season's top 15 offensive players.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 17: Five QBs who could save careers -- and one who can repair legacy

David Carr identifies five quarterbacks who could save their careers over the final two weeks of the season -- in addition to one who can repair his legacy. Plus, Kirk Cousins enters Carr's top 15 offensive player rankings for the first time this season.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Dak Prescott among four superstars playing below expectation

David Carr reveals four offensive superstars who are playing below expectation as playoff races heat up. Plus, Christian McCaffrey cracks the offensive player rankings for the first time this season. See the full pecking order, 1-15.

news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the AFC Pro Bowl Games roster on offense

With the 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters set to be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the AFC?

news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 15: Building the NFC Pro Bowl Games roster on offense

With the 2023 Pro Bowl Games rosters set to be announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21, David Carr fills out his own ballot with deserving offensive players from each conference. Who makes the cut in the NFC?

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2023 starting QB isn't on the current roster

What's next for franchises without a true answer at the game's most important position? David Carr spotlights four teams that'll almost certainly bring in a brand new starting quarterback next season. Plus, an updated ranking of the top 15 offensive players in the game today.

news

Three NFL teams that should be in the market for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2023 offseason

Jimmy Garoppolo is enjoying a nice season for the San Francisco 49ers, but the 31-year-old is set to hit free agency in March. Which NFL teams should be in the market for the veteran QB's services? David Carr identifies three fits.

news

Benching Zach Wilson right call for Robert Saleh's Jets -- and could help QB's long-term development

David Carr breaks down why benching Zach Wilson was the best move for Robert Saleh's Jets -- and how it could help the quarterback's development in the long run.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 11: Justin Fields, Christian Kirk among 10 Pro Bowl sleepers

With Pro Bowl fan voting opening today, David Carr reveals 10 offensive sleepers -- five NFC and five AFC. Plus, Tua Tagovailoa enters the top-15 offensive player rankings. Where does he land?

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Patrick Mahomes No. 1 at midseason

There's a new No. 1 in David Carr's top 15 offensive player rankings at the midway point of the 2022 NFL season. See how the pecking order shakes out heading into the second half.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 9: Re-drafting the 2021 QB class! Sorting Fields, Lawrence and Co.

How quickly would David Carr jump on Justin Fields if the 2021 QB class were redrafted? Would Trevor Lawrence still go with a top-10 pick? Check out how the highly touted group shakes out in Carr's eyes.

news

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 8: Five best bang-for-your-buck QBs AND five worst QB values of 2022

As the 2022 NFL season nears the midway point, David Carr examines the five quarterbacks offering the best bang for the buck in 2022 -- including two players not on rookie contracts -- plus the five worst QB values.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE