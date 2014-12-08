Jim Harbaugh headlines nine guys who should be on the way out

It's over. It's all over. Even though it's pretty clear where this is headed, seeing how Harbaugh just doesn't seem to be on the same page with owner Jed York and GM Trent Baalke, I always hoped, for the sake of the great 49ers fans, that they would find a way to salvage the relationship, because Harbaugh is a fantastic coach who rescued the franchise from the Dennis Erickson/Mike Nolan/Mike Singletary abyss.