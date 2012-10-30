How to fix Eagles, Cowboys, Chargers, other struggling teams

I don't care that Garrett went to Princeton. He has yet to demonstrate an appropriate football IQ and has no clue regarding game management or play selection. His lack of feel for the game was on display again on Sunday against the New York Giants. Two weeks ago, I chronicled the in-game follies that have marked Garrett's tenure as head coach. He's overwhelmed. The team is disorganized. He's not the right guy. The next move has to be hiring a new coach in Dallas at the end of the year.